Paris, an iconic city-break location brimming with culture, haute couture, and gourmet cuisine has grabbed the headlines as the French capital is also the world’s capital of sports this year. Hosting the 2024 Olympic Games, the capital of France is the place to be for competing athletes and global brands sponsoring the largest sporting event in the world.

From a place where the spirit of chivalry and the glory of sport shine, the Olympic arena gradually grew into a massive stage for the world’s top brands, whose logos garnish its display boards, to the viewers’ enjoyment.

Dozens of popular brands will leverage the Olympic and Paralympic Games this year to boost their presence before millions of sport lovers. Taking place between July 26 - August 11, the sporting competition inked strategic partnerships with tycoons like Visa, Air France, Toyota, and other corporations supporting the Olympic principles of equity, diversity, and sportsmanship.

Who will take Paris?

With so many stellar brands sponsoring the Olympics this year, it’s hard to decide which ones deserve the most attention. Here are some of the 15 TOP sponsors of the global sporting event:

Visa, a financial brand that needs no introduction, is a long-standing partner of the Olympic Games. As the official Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the event since 1986 and sponsor of the Paralympic Games since 2003, Visa remains unabated on its mission to promote the strong Olympic values.

Anchored in the very essence of the Olympic principles, this sponsorship is a statement of Visa’s commitment to building a more inclusive world through sport. According to the company’s chief marketing officer, Frank Cooper, Visa is very strict when choosing its sponsorships as it seeks to partner with companies whose values match its own.

“As a world leader in digital payments, we need to work with business leaders, athletes, artists, musicians, and creators that are not just good at their craft but align with our values,” Cooper said in a statement quoted by media outlet Financial Promoter.

Air France is yet another top brand claiming its spot on the 2024 Olympics’ Wall of Fame. Only days away before the Games’ kick-off, the air carrier decided to dub its latest long-haul aircraft ‘Paris’, according to a press release published on its website.

The carefully selected name and logos of the Olympic and Paralympic Games are featured on the front fuselage of the aircraft, which joined Air France’s hub at Paris - Charles de Gaulle on July 18, when it also made its maiden flight to Hong Kong.

Paying tribute to France’s capital city, the airline company’s decision to name its aircraft ‘Paris’ speaks volumes. Proud to be among the strategic partners of the Olympic and Paralympic competitions, Air France will fly to Paris 15% of the Olympic athletes and 35% of the Paralympic sportsmen and women alongside 13% of the ‘Olympic family’ members, according to a company’s blog post.

In addition, Air France will entertain sports lovers travelling to Paris for the Olympic Games. Interested participants seeking an extra-ordinary adventure will find that at Palais de Tokyo, where Air France has organised a truly unique culinary experience ‘as if aboard a plane’.

Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a gastronomic journey allowing them to enjoy the same fine touches that characterise Air France’s Business cabin, with a menu signed by Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Lallement.

Toyota is also set to be a prominent presence at the Paris Olympics. Holding a $835 million sponsorship deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the car maker is bound to add the right amount of horsepower to the already adrenaline-fueled event.

Toyota will use this opportunity to showcase its latest green technology, particularly its hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles. 3,000 Mirai fuel-cell vehicles and other iconic Toyota models will be on display at the Olympics, pleasing the eyes of the spectators.

Other TOP sponsors of this year’s Olympics include P&G, Salesforce, Alibaba, and Intel, all of which have contributed handsomely to making the sporting competition happen.

According to Ampere Analysis, the IOC is well on its target to reach $1.34 billion sponsorship for this year. This marks a 60% increase in sponsorship revenue in comparison to the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Furthermore, the broadcast and streaming media rights are also forecast to rise by 6% compared to the previous edition, hitting a staggering $3.3 billion.

From the playing field to the charts

