Global multi-asset fintech group, Plus500, has announced the addition of three new local payment methods: PayNow, POLi and Google Pay. Customers now have even greater choice for conducting secure transactions on the Plus500 trading platform. This is another step in the company’s drive to enhance its user experience.

These three payment methods were selected due to the ease of fund transfer they provide and their excellent levels of customer experience. These additions are in line with Plus500’s commitment to offering localised experiences, including support for over 30 languages, local versions of the Plus500 website and mobile app to access the optimal financial instruments in each region.

PayNow is a leading payment services provider in Singapore, allowing clients to transfer funds securely and seamlessly via 10 participating banks and three participating non-bank financial Institutions in the country.

POLi is one of the most popular payment services in Australia, offering secure and smooth fund transfers through a network of 16 banks in Australia and seven in New Zealand. Google Pay, meanwhile has a global presence and allows transactions in the domestic currency of the country in which the service is being used.

Currently, the Google Pay option is available for Plus500 clients using the Android app of the Plus500 trading platform. For now, Google Pay is available for clients in selected countries. The company anticipates that Google Pay will soon be available for users across other regions and operating systems.

To select their preferred payment method, traders simply need to go to the Plus500 trading platform and choose from the various payment options offered.

About Plus500

Since its inception in 2008, Plus500 has been committed to empowering traders with innovative technology tools for universal access to the global financial markets.

Plus500 has built a strong reputation for its commitment to providing cutting-edge trading solutions to access the global financial markets. The company offers more than 2,500 financial instruments through its contract for difference (CFD) portfolio, including forex, stocks, indices and commodities as well as cryptocurrencies, exchange-traded funds and options.

Through 2021, Plus500 has been executing its ambitious expansion plan, widening its CFD offerings across its existing markets, while entering new geographies. The company has also been focused on introducing new financial products to add to its already vast list of offerings.

This year, the company has expanded its offerings to the US markets with the acquisition of futures commission merchant Cunningham Commodities LLC and technology trading platform provider Cunningham Trading Systems LLC.

This is in line with Plus500’s vision to become the leading global multi-asset fintech company and to widen its offerings.

In Europe, Plus500 launched a new share dealing platform, Plus500 Invest. This platform allows traders to access a wide range of financial instruments, including the most popular stocks and ETFs.

Plus500 has sustained steady growth over a number of years, reflecting the company’s best-in-class proprietary platform and growing presence amongst both retail and professional traders across more than 50 countries and 30 languages.

In Q3 2021, Plus500 reported revenue of $211.4 million with EBITDA of $128.6 million. The company added 26,169 new customers during the quarter, recording 166,310 active clients.

For more information about Plus500, visit their website.