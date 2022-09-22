Plus500, the global multi-asset fintech group, held this week its first ever Capital Markets Day event, which featured presentations from the Group’s Chair, Professor Jacob Frenkel, who shared his view on the Group’s promising future. In addition, Plus500’s management team presented across a range of areas, expressing excitement about Plus500’s market-leading position, the strengths of its proprietary technology‐based trading platforms and its key growth opportunities, notably in the US futures market.

In the US futures market, Plus500 identifies two major growth opportunities. Firstly, the Group is launching TradeSniper, an intuitive new trading platform, designed for the substantial retail trading audience. Secondly, Plus500 is targeting an institutional opportunity, where its brokerage-execution and clearing services are provided to institutional clients. Progress towards these opportunities will be driven by Plus500’s healthy balance sheet and highly differentiated technological capabilities.

Other important areas that were covered at the Capital Markets Day included Plus500’s strategy, track record, financial dynamics and business opportunities. In addition, there were deep dives on the Group’s technology, marketing, operations and product. Management emphasised that the strength of its proprietary technology-based trading platform has enabled the group to embark on its ambition to become a multi-asset fintech platform with the group now expecting the growth opportunities cultivated to generate five-year incremental, annualised revenue of c$500m, to be achieved through expansion of existing products, the introduction of new products, deepening customer engagement and expanding into new geographies, including the US.

Plus500 has developed over the years a wide range of technology capabilities to support customers on their journey, as the Group continues to diversify its product portfolio and geographic footprint.

To watch the event, please visit this link: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/63130e71da906b287e9a548e.