SP Negócios, São Paulo’s investment and export promotion agency, has partnered with Polkadot to foster innovation among companies in São Paulo.

Driven by the growing market demand, Polkadot is increasingly positioning itself as an ally for businesses looking to grow in an innovative, secure, and transparent way. It has been sponsoring educational initiatives through Código Brazuca. Thanks to this, companies and citizens in São Paulo will have access to blockchain programming training through Código Brazuca's content starting in December. This will be possible through the partnership established with Polkadot / Sunset Labs and São Paulo’s investment and export promotion agency, SP Negócios.

“The partnership between Polkadot and SP Negócios will contribute to the training of Blockchain Programmers and is open to bringing technology to companies in São Paulo, whether they are startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, or large corporations seeking to invest in or adopt the technology,” says Gustavo J. Massena, Decentralized Business Developer at Polkadot.

The program is free and will be available online, open to companies in São Paulo. Registrations will soon be available through SP Negócios, and no prior qualifications are required.

The partnership with Polkadot is part of SP Negócios’s strategy to boost the business environment within the crypto economy sector, reinforcing São Paulo as a hub of technology and innovation. Blockchain plays a transformative role in various areas, including decentralized finance, asset tokenization, NFTs, and more. By promoting the training of qualified professionals, SP Negócios seeks to attract investments, foster new startups, and solidify the city as a reference in adopting and developing blockchain-based solutions.

About SP Negócios

SP Negócios (https://spnegocios.com/) is an autonomous social service aimed at boosting investments and business in São Paulo. It is linked to the Municipal Secretariat of Economic Development and Employment. The goal is to help São Paulo-based companies conduct more business through exports, innovation and technology, public sector engagement, and improvement of the business environment.

About Polkadot

Polkadot is an open-source, multichain sharing protocol that facilitates the transfer of any type of data or asset, not just tokens, between networks, making a wide range of blockchains interoperable.