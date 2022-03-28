Industry-leading online trading platform provider PU Prime is proud to announce that we have been awarded the World's Fastest Growing Online Broker 2021 and Most Innovative Forex Broker MENA 2021 at the International Business Awards 2021.

Organised by the Dubai-based International Business Magazine, the International Business Awards is a recognition of the best-in-class achievements by members of the international business and finance community. Nominees are put through an unbiased, exhaustive selection process by the award’s panel of industry experts and thought leaders.

With all the given support, PU Prime has seen its global presence swell over the past few years. It is delighted to receive industry recognition which has been a testament to the incredible ongoing efforts of our team to improve both our platform and customer satisfaction.

Most importantly, PU Prime would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our customers – without which none of this would have been possible. For more information, please do not hesitate to contact PU Prime at info@puprime.com.

About PU Prime

Established in 2015, PU Prime is an award-winning online brokerage that services over 120 countries and regions throughout Oceania, Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America.