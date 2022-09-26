AximTrade is a multi-asset Forex and CFD broker, known for its uncompromising standards of excellence. It is an award-winning broker with a competitive edge, commitment to quality standards and utmost professionalism in its services.

Based in Singapore and with a presence in 11 countries and counting, AximTrade is committed to reshaping the Trading industry for its partners and clients. Driven with an understanding deeply rooted in clients’ and partners’ needs, AximTrade is dedicated to surpassing the expectations of traders in all levels.

Official Partner of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN 2022

Title Partner of Porsche and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia (PCCA) 2021

Winner of 4 Global Forex Awards 2021

Winner of 4 Global Forex Awards 2022

Winner of 2 Fazzaco Business Awards 2022

Fast growing broker with an expanding 400,000 client base

AximTrade offers a diversity of trading instruments and premium access to the global markets with the best trading conditions and optimum transparency. Through a wide array of trading accounts, traders enjoy direct access to 49+ forex pairs, commodities, indices, 60 cryptocurrencies and 70+ global stocks.

Overview of AximTrade Trading Services

1. CopyTrade: Get inspired by professional and successful traders by emulating trades and profits. Unlock an unmatched trading experience loaded with knowledge while honing your skills.

2. LifeTime Bonus: A unique deposit bonus that provides extensive and long-term benefits for our traders up to 50%.

3. Infinite Leverage: Unleash your trading possibilities with one of the most flexible leverages in forex and CFD trading up to Infinite Leverage. Trade more for less.

4. AximTrade Mobile Application: Convenience in your fingertips with the all new AximTrade app, available for Apple and Android users

5. Commission Free and Low Spread Accounts: Enjoy trading with one of the best conditions in the market.

6. Low Deposit Requirements: Start your investment with as low capital as $1. Discover the variety of trading accounts designed to meet your needs.

7. Free Online Forex Course: A multiscale online forex course conducted by professional traders to help anyone get easily acquainted with the forex market.

As a globally highly-competitive broker, AximTrade strives to provide premium services to develop client and partner profitability, an exceptional trading experience, services, and conditions for all our clients, and competitive partner rebates for partners.



About AximTrade

AximTrade Group is an award-winning Financial Services Provider, headquartered in Singapore, specializing in CFDs, Cryptocurrency Stocks and Indices. AximTrade Pty Limited is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Having a presence in 11 countries and growing, with a staff count of more than 350, AximTrade promises to provide the best trading conditions and experience for our clients. By ensuring ease of access to their funds, optimum liquidity and enhancing our ever-expanding lists of trading instruments, we strive to be the trusted partner with all our clients through our dedication, service, and support.

Find out more: www.aximtrade.com