A looming, or in some cases an apparent economic downturn, combined with a shifting banking atmosphere, underscores the need for a new approach to business banking. What exactly a new era of banking looks like is of course a matter for debate, one that will be on full display at the upcoming Finance Magnates Pacific Summit (FMPS).

The banking and regulatory space in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is an area of emphasis in 2024, given the changes currently unfolding in the region. FMPS will look to capture this trend and examine it by bringing together some renowned specialists, speakers, and experts with the perspective needed to shed light on this topic.

FMPS will be held on August 27-29 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia. By bringing together industry leading talent and attendees from the B2B and B2C space, this professional event will be catering to one of the most diverse audiences to date.

In a little over two weeks, the doors of FMPS will swing open, which means time is running out to reserve your seat. Online registration is still available for a limited time only, so make sure to skip the queues on-site this August in Sydney and register today.

In terms of content, FMPS will be casting a wide net in terms of topics and verticals on offer. Attendees can take advantage of panels, workshops, keynotes, sessions and more, covering the fintech, payments, online trading, and crypto space. Participants can access the full-length agenda and check out what is in store for this August.

This includes a noteworthy workshop tailored to the banking sector and its recent transformation, Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses.

The New Era of Banking Begins at FMPS

The APAC banking sector will be in the spotlight this August, with no shortage of perspectives, opinions, and solutions about the road ahead. The workshop, Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses, will be taking placein the Exchange Zone on August 28, 11:30-12:00, ran by Shannon Scott, SVP, Global Head of Product at Airwallex.

Mr. Scott is ideally suited to lend his perspective, having lead product strategy and delivery across all Airwallex domains including card issuing, online payments, business accounts, and platform infrastructure. He was an early employee of Palantir Technologies, where he founded Palantir's international operations in both Australia-New Zealand and Europe.

In addition, he has a combined degree in Computer Science and Mechatronic Engineering and has focused on the intersection of software engineering and technical business development throughout his career, including in an advisory capacity to numerous Australian startups.

In this session, Mr. Scott will discuss the limitations of legacy financial systems and share insights on shaping banking for modern businesses.

This is one session you cannot miss this August in Sydney!