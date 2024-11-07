Rekt Brands Inc. (Rekt), the parent company behind the Rektguy NFT project, Rekt Drinks, and the Rekt brand intellectual property, is excited to announce the completion of a $1.5 million seed funding round. Funded exclusively by angel investors and the community—without institutional venture capital—this achievement highlights the support Rekt received from its loyal and growing network.

This funding announcement follows the debut of Rekt Drinks, Rekt’s first consumer product: a lime-flavored sparkling water with zero caffeine and zero alcohol, featuring the Rekt branding. Rekt Drinks made its debut last week with 222,456 units available across 32 countries. The entire stock sold out in under 48 hours, with demand in the U.S. alone resulting in a complete sell-out within just 4 hours and 20 minutes. This launch represents one of the largest real-world product sales by a Web3 brand, reinforcing Rekt’s potential as a cultural force in both digital and traditional markets.

Rekt was founded from the success of the Rektguy NFT collection, created by artist Ovie Faruq (OSF) in May 2022. Since then, the Rektguy project has expanded into Rekt Brands, which oversees the Rekt IP and pioneered a unique industry model by offering equity in the parent company directly to its NFT holders, utilizing a Reg CF exemption under SEC guidelines in the U.S.

“Rekt has had a die-hard, cult-like community for the past 2 years, and our ambition is to fulfill its potential as one of the largest Web3 brands,” said OSF. “With the sell-out of our drinks last week, that’s 222,456 times someone is going to pick up a can with the Rekt logo and a Rektguy on it. It’s a magnitude higher for us in terms of brand awareness.”

With this new funding, Rekt is poised to expand its product lineup, strengthen its brand awareness in and outside of Web3, while further bridging digital culture with physical consumer products. The Rekt community remains at the heart of the brand’s mission, with upcoming projects that will continue to empower, engage, and reward its dedicated supporters.

About Rekt

Rekt Brands Inc. (https://x.com/rektbrands) is the parent company that owns the Rektguy NFT project, Rekt Drinks, and the Rekt brand intellectual property. Established from the success of the Rektguy NFT collection by artist Ovie Faruq (OSF), the brand has expanded into consumer goods and groundbreaking community equity models. Rekt aims to redefine brand ownership and engagement through its Web3 foundation, innovative products, and viral global community.