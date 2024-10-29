After ten years of constant development, SimpleFX can proudly celebrate this one-of-a-kind anniversary with a unique event. This year, the platform's users will have a chance to compete in a trading contest with a $100,000 and 5,000 SFX Coins prize pool!

The plan to celebrate with the SFX platform users

SimpleFX understands that special milestones should be honoured in a proper way. That's why there will be a grand competition for SFX traders from all over the world. SimpleFX's main mission was to connect traditional ways of investment with multiple proprietary, state-of-the-art solutions. As the name speaks for itself, with SimpleFX, you have a chance to make trading convenient.

But let's focus on the competition for a while, shall we? For a month, traders will have a chance to compete on the SimpleFX trading platform. The term "trading platform" is extensive. You can pick whichever device you prefer — whether it's a mobile app, desktop app, or SimpleFX web platform in your browser, which has already been awarded several times.

SimpleFX clearly understands the technological revolution that's happening right now. Multiple online brokers give access to trade cryptocurrencies. But are there many platforms that enable cryptos as a deposit method? SimpleFX not only does that, but there are over 50 coins that can be used to deposit on this platform: Bitcoin, Cardano, USD Coin, and many more.

BTW, did you hear about our unique Stake & Trade feature?

You can stake your crypto and use these funds for margin trading at the same moment! With SimpleFX, staking means earning interest passively while retaining the ability to trade those funds freely. The best of both worlds!

But that’s not all!

Joining the liquidity pool does not involve rewards or subscription fees, or minimum deposits. Everyone can participate, regardless of their starting balance. Withdraw your available balance whenever you like. With no lock-in period, you’re always in control of your funds.

But Does SimpleFX focus only on crypto? Absolutely not! Users can also choose traditional payment methods like bank transfers or credit cards. The broker's main goal is to provide a smooth, convenient way of trading.

How it all started?

Several colleagues who work at online brokers meet after hours to discuss the upcoming changes in the market. Simultaneously, they recognize the new technological revolution on the horizon and decide to start with their own platform.

It sounds like Apple-esque or Microsoft-esque, but that's how the idea of SimpleFX was born over ten years ago. The complexities of transactions and making deposits could have overwhelmed the potential users of online brokers back then. Moreover, Bitcoin was becoming something more than a weird topic for nerds; it was an actual thing. These two aspects — simplicity and technological advancements — became the foundation of the SimpleFX platform that we know today. SFX is one of the early adopters of blockchain technology among CFD brokers.

After months of developing cutting-edge solutions to make the trading platform user-friendly, safe, and transparent, SFX finally made its first Bitcoin transaction. You can check it here: TX ID 100b879f9e40b658be9547fa59bbd8c6ee3bb4b2ed2751a774ff0ad331f7819f.

However, SimpleFX understands that the platform's functionality is much more than that of technology. The holistic approach brought us several rewards in various areas. SimpleFX award-winning mobile app and SFX Core feature were designed and developed from scratch by the team of developers. Together with multiple rewards for the best online trading platform, SimpleFX also possesses an award-winning 24/5 support crew, able to answer your questions about the offer, trading, or the functionality of the platform itself.

The contest for the 10th anniversary

SimpleFX wants to celebrate its birthday with users from all over the world. It doesn't matter whether you've been with this platform for years or just found out about it and feel interested; it doesn't matter. The competition will basically focus on trading for almost a month, with a prize pool of 100,000 USD. Even if you feel that one of the trading periods hasn't been successful for you, don't worry — there are several weekly rewards in this prize pool. It means that there's always a chance to win!

The contest is straightforward — all you have to do is, after signing up & making a deposit, generate as high ROI as possible. You have a chance to explore various markets in SimpleFX's broad offer. Whether you feel optimistic about Bitcoins or emerging altcoins, the surge of hi-tech equities with NVIDIA at the forefront, or forex currency pairs — it's all on the SimpleFX trading platform. Additionally, several commodities, metals, and indices are provided for trading. Feel free to choose whichever asset you like.

Together with 100,000 USD, SimpleFX's users can benefit from winning SFX Coins. What are they, and how do they work? The more SFX Coins are on your SFX account, the more cashback you can get from your transactions.

SimpleFX: the special celebration

The trading platform should provide:

Multiple payment methods.

Fast and secure transactions.

A broad offer of assets from various countries and world regions.

SimpleFX has it all and more — find it for yourself!

And what's a better moment to start the trading journey with the SimpleFX platform than competing in a trading contest with a prize pool of 100 000 USD and 10 000 SFX Coins? If you have any more questions, explore SimpleFX's refreshed website. Also, don't hesitate to contact the support team, which is available for you 24/5, in case you have any issues with the trading competition, platform, or other questions regarding trading.

See you there!