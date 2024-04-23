In the competitive world of car racing, every second counts. This is the exciting backdrop of IC Markets’ latest television commercial. The ad parallels the racetrack's precision and speed with the ultra-fast execution of trades, a hallmark of IC Markets’ platform.

The creation of this TVC was driven by a vision: to embody the speed and efficiency at the heart of IC Markets’ trading capabilities. Born from extensive creative brainstorming sessions, the competitive racing theme was selected for its universal appeal that resonates with traders and the broader financial community alike.

An IC Markets spokesperson remarked, “Our new campaign is an expression of our commitment to delivering the fastest execution in the market. It’s designed to plunge viewers into the heart-pounding realm of competitive racing. We want viewers to be immersed in the thrilling world of competitive racing and draw the essence of speed and precision mirroring the experience traders have with IC Markets.”

Witness the speed for yourself. Visit IC Markets' YouTube to watch the TVC and explore how IC Markets’ trading platform can empower your trading decisions.

About IC Markets

Built by traders for traders, IC Markets is one of the world’s largest Forex CFD providers. Since our launch in 2007, IC Markets has bridged the gap between retail and institutional clients, by offering a trading solution previously only available to investment banks and high-net-worth individuals. As a result, IC Markets is the destination of choice for active traders worldwide who are seeking a trading environment that supports them to become a more confident and capable trader, delivering intuitive trading platforms with value-added tools and support for all trading strategies and style.

Risk Warning: Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors. You don't own or have rights in the underlying assets. You should consider whether you’re part of our target market by reviewing our legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.