iFX EXPO Asia 2023 is the premier event for business networking and collaboration in the financial and fintech space. The event is set to take place from June 20 to 22, 2023, in the vibrant city of Bangkok, Thailand. Following the resounding success of the previous edition, this year the event returns to the exotic city, greater and more vibrant than ever. For over a decade, iFX EXPO has set the standard for high-calibre fintech exhibitions.

Why Bangkok?

Bangkok is a bustling metropolis and an emerging hub for finance and technology in Asia, with 182 fintech startups and established financial companies based in the city, according to data collected by Tracxn.com.

Currently valued at $1 billion, the Thai fintech sector continues to see growth, especially across the digital payments sector with a total estimated transaction value of $34.82 billion by the end of 2023, according to Statista.

With a rising number of fintech buyers - which, according to the same Statista report, is expected to hit 70.66 million in the next four years - Thailand is set to become Asia’s next tech heartland. Therefore, Bangkok is the perfect place to be for fintech leaders.

iFX EXPO Asia in a nutshell

The event is expected to bring together a diverse range of stakeholders, including technology and service providers, digital assets, blockchain, retail and institutional brokers, payment providers, banks and liquidity providers, affiliates and IBs, as well as regulators and compliance officers. With such a broad range of attendees, the expo offers the perfect stage for collaboration, networking and insightful debate.

More than an exhibition, iFX EXPO provides countless opportunities to showcase your fintech brand, share ideas with industry peers and engage with inspiring content during the Speaker sessions and Idea Hub discussions.

Conceived as a continuum of business showcases, exhibition centre and conference, the expo smoothly transitions from one to the other, presenting attendees with a wealth of opportunities to make their mark in the industry by either exhibiting or sponsoring the event.

Securing a booth at iFX EXPO Asia gives fintech brands the chance to stand out from the crowd and showcase their innovative products and services. Each edition brings more and more stellar exhibitors from across fintech and finance - from well-established prime brokerages and liquidity providers to ambitious startups. Contact sales@ifxexpo.com to reserve your booth today. The best spots sell out fast!

If exhibiting at the expo brings you in front of potential clients, sponsoring iFX EXPO Asia takes it up another notch, enabling you to strengthen your position in the industry and putting your brand name front and centre. To sponsor iFX EXPO Asia 2023, contact sales@ifxexpo.com.





Get Your Free Pass!



To gain access to everything the event has to offer, you need to register for a Free Pass. The Free Pass grants you:

●Entry to the Expo Venue

●Access to iFX EXPO Networking App

●Speaker Hall & Idea Hub Entry

●Access to Sponsored F&B Areas and Business Lounges

●Admission to the exuberant iFX EXPO Parties

To make the event more interactive, Ultimate Fintech, the organisers of the grand international iFX expos, encourage you to share your ideas and perspectives on the latest trends or suggest the Speakers & thought leaders you want to see on stage at iFX EXPO Asia. You can do so here.

Leaving nothing to chance, iFX EXPO comes with a dedicated networking app that allows you to connect with other delegates, schedule meetings, navigate through the floorplan and event agenda, and explore profiles of sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees.

Don’t miss out! Register today.