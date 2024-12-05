Social-lifestyle app STEPN GO is thrilled to announce the next milestone in its ongoing partnership with adidas: the launch of the first-ever STEPN GO x adidas co-branded physical running shoes featuring the STEPN GO logo. This exciting development follows a successful year of collaboration between the two brands, which previously saw the release of the STEPN GO x adidas Genesis NFT Sneakers. Now, the partnership moves beyond the digital world and into the physical, with a limited-edition collection of 1,200 physical adidas Ultraboost 5 running shoes.

This marks the latest phase of STEPN GO and adidas’ year-long partnership, which began in April 2024 with the launch of the STEPN Genesis NFT collection. After building excitement with the NFT drops, the introduction of STEPN GO x adidas Ultraboost 5 highlights how the two brands are pushing the boundaries of digital and real-world fashion.

Starting December 13, the limited-edition collection of STEPN GO x adidas Ultraboost 5 running shoes will be available exclusively on the MOOAR marketplace. This initiative is reserved for holders of STEPN and STEPN GO x adidas Genesis Sneakers, reflecting adidas' commitment to empowering physical movement and innovation.

With only 1,200 Ultraboost 5 shoes available, this drop combines the cutting-edge performance of adidas with the active lifestyle ethos of STEPN GO.

“The launch of physical shoes is a defining moment in our partnership with adidas”, says Shiti Manghani, CEO of STEPN by FSL. “We’ve moved from digital collectibles to tangible products that people can wear, showing just how far the Web3 space has evolved. This collaboration demonstrates the potential of merging fitness, digital assets, and real-world products.” “We’re thrilled to offer a new digital experience for runners at the forefront of this exciting new era,” says Erika Wykes-Sneyd, VP and GM of adidas /// studio. “This collaboration not only brings a fresh way to engage with fitness but also introduces rewarding experiences that push the boundaries of what’s possible in both the physical and digital worlds.”

Moreover, since the Public Beta Launch of STEPN GO in September 2024, the platform’s Haus System has become a standout feature. The Haus System allows users to lend their Sneakers to friends, share Energy and earnings, and onboard new users into Web3 without needing a wallet. This has made STEPN GO more accessible to a wider audience and reinforces its focus on community-driven innovation.

The raffles for the STEPN GO x adidas Ultraboost 5 running shoes will take place from December 13 to December 17, with four separate raffles. An advantage will be given to STEPN and STEPN GO x adidas Genesis NFT holders, while opportunities for broader participation will be provided through a contest on X and two raffles exclusively open to the ALTS by adidas and STEPN Apps communities.

Winners will be able to claim their shoes between January 6 to January 22, after a 3-week trading period allowing everyone to buy their tickets on the secondary market. The collection comes in four limited edition co-branded shoe styles, with the color being randomly assigned to winners, adding a unique element of surprise.

The STEPN GO x adidas collaboration is a significant step in integrating an active lifestyle into everyday life, showcasing STEPN GO's innovative approach to fitness technology and its leadership within the Web3 ecosystem. By combining digital and physical experiences, this partnership underscores the growing impact of STEPN GO, not just as a fitness app but as a pioneer in redefining possibilities in the Web3 space.

About STEPN

STEPN (https://stepn.com/) is Web3’s leading lifestyle app with over 5.7 million registered users. By incentivizing exercise through rewards, the app requires users to purchase a virtual Sneaker NFT and earn rewards through walking, jogging, or running. Over the years, STEPN has partnered with prolific brands like adidas, Atlético De Madrid, Steve Aoki, and ASICS.

About STEPN GO

Building on the success of STEPN, the pioneering move-and-earn platform, STEPN GO revolutionizes social fitness in everyday life. Buy, borrow, or lend your Sneakers to earn rewards by staying active. Your rewards can be used to level up, cash out, or flex your online appearance, fostering both physical activity and social connections.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 21.4 billion in 2023.