SuiHub Dubai is the first in a global series of hubs designed to support blockchain developers and entrepreneurs.

The center is located in Expo City Dubai, a key tech hub in the region, to foster collaboration and innovation.

Ghaf Studios and Sui aim to provide resources and funding to local Web3 founders and builders as part of a broader push for regional growth.

Sui, the Layer 1 blockchain known for its industry-leading performance and scalability, today announced the opening of its first SuiHub in collaboration with Ghaf Group, the leading blockchain partner in the MENA region. The center will be the first of several planned hubs worldwide, with Dubai strategically chosen as the first SuiHub location due to its thriving tech ecosystem and commitment to innovation.

The new hub, located in Expo City Dubai, will play a pivotal role in Sui’s mission to build a global network of Sui workspaces and community centers that empower builders to create decentralized applications and advance blockchain technology.

Specifically, SuiHub Dubai will provide Web3 startup founders access to workshops, technical support, and community-driven events, as well as resources, funding, and technical expertise, ensuring they have the support needed to launch and scale their projects using Sui’s blockchain infrastructure. The hub is expected to further cement Sui’s role as a leading platform for Web3 development in the MENA region, particularly as Dubai continues its rapid adoption of blockchain technologies.

“Dubai’s forward-thinking regulatory environment and commitment to blockchain innovation make it the ideal location for SuiHub’s global debut,” said Kostas Chalkias, Co-Founder and Chief Cryptographer at Mysten Labs, which developed the Sui network. “The city has established itself as a world leader in technology and blockchain innovation, and by opening SuiHub here, we aim to empower local and regional developers to create decentralized applications that will have a global impact. This is the first in a series of hubs we plan to establish around the world to provide builders with the resources and support they need to succeed.”

“Ghaf Group is extremely pleased to join with the Sui team in launching the first official SuiHub in Dubai,” said Feras Al Sadek, Co-Founder and MD of Ghaf Group. “The initiation of this innovative new resource for local builders and entrepreneurs represents a key milestone in the development of Ghaf’s venture studio arm. What began as a simple advisory has grown into a global initiative that will power technology advancement here for years to come.”

Kristof Lukovich, CEO of SuiHub, stated, "SuiHub's mission is to empower regional blockchain startup founders by providing the resources and support needed to drive growth and further strengthen the regional ecosystem. Acting as a hub where talent, technology, capital, and opportunity converge, we foster collaboration and create new synergies. Our venture-building efforts are focused on bringing innovative solutions to market, while our Q4 accelerator program, in collaboration with Brinc, CoinList, Sui and Ghaf Group will be nurturing some of the most promising startup founders on a global scale. With a robust network of over 40 ecosystem partners, advanced in-house engineering capabilities, and a range of strategic initiatives, we are well-positioned to drive the future growth of the regional blockchain landscape. A key pillar of our mission is our partnership with the American University of Sharjah, where we have together launched a blockchain academy to cultivate the next generation of blockchain-savvy local leaders."

The Expo City site, chosen to be the home of the new hub, has been recognized as a key location for companies focusing on cutting-edge technology, making it the perfect setting for SuiHub Dubai’s launch. The opening of SuiHub Dubai further strengthens Sui’s presence in the region, building on earlier initiatives such as the partnership with the American University of Sharjah (AUS) in early 2024, which launched the AUS-Sui Blockchain Academy. Additionally, Sui’s recurring community networking events, such as Sui Connect, have already laid the foundation for deeper engagement and collaboration with local developers, builders and enthusiasts.

With this launch, Sui (https://sui.io/) reaffirms its commitment to building a decentralized, builder-led ecosystem that supports developers across multiple regions. More hubs are expected to be announced in the near future, each designed to provide localized support and resources for blockchain developers building on the Sui platform.