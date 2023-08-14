Synesis One, the world’s first AI data crowdsourcing platform on the Solana Blockchain, announced today the launch of its new Train2Earn App ‘Workspace by Synesis’ on iOS, Android, Saga, and web browsers. The App allows anyone, anywhere in the world to train AI and earn rewards.

“The Workspace App is a significant leap forward in our mission to provide high quality data to. companies developing AI applications,” said Paul Lee M.D., Cofounder and CEO of Synesis One. “We designed the Synesis One platform to connect companies that need quality AI training data with digital workers who can generate the data quickly, and at competitive prices.”

The need for high-quality data to train and refine AI models is growing at an exponential rate, as nearly every industry from financial services to health care is starting to integrate AI into their business processes. Without data, AI models are basically useless: they can't make connections or find patterns or make predictions. That’s why humans are still needed to train AI systems.

“We’re a bit like Wikipedia,” says Paul. “Synesis One workers are contributing and refining data every day. But unlike Wikipedia, our contributors are paid for their contributions. That's why we call our business model Train2earn. They train AI and earn rewards. “The applications for Synesis One are limitless. “Train2Earn is the first enterprise-quality on-chain software where business logic is conducted entirely on blockchain,” said Synesis One Head of Product and CTO David Saccon. “This means the provenance of our crowdsourced data is fully traceable and auditable. We believe we are providing a critical component for a new type of open data supply chain to power AI applications.”

In addition to crypto payments, the Train2Earn platform also uses the blockchain to enable a public voting process in which contributors reach consensus about the quality of the submitted data. The result is a web3 application that is secure, decentralized, and interoperable.

Synesis One’s first client is Mind AI, which is building an advanced natural language reasoning engine. The Synesis One community is helping their team of computer scientists crowdsource the 'mental map' the engine needs to make sense of the world. By training the engine, contributors are also helping humanity achieve the goal of general artificial intelligence.

The Train2Earn mobile app is now available for download on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Saga phone App marketplace.

For more information about Synesis One and the Train2Earn mobile app, please visit www.synesis.one.

About Synesis One

Synesis One was founded in 2021 to crowdsource data needed to train a conversational reasoning engine for sister company Mind AI. The platform connects corporate clients in need of AI training data with crowdsourced human intelligence to provide it. The company raised $9.5 million to fund development of the platform and data ecosystem.