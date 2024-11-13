Leading online global trading provider HFM, a unified brand name of HF Markets Group, is committed to helping traders level up their trading by providing top-notch trading tools and services.

Traders only need to open a live account and complete their registration to give their trading a boost, as they will instantly gain access to free tools that help them learn about the latest developments in the markets, make complex calculations in a few steps, stay updated on currency pair movements and more.

Keep up with market movements

· Exclusive Analysis. Daily market analysis fromHFM’s team of experts, and three free webinars every week for live learning and Q&A.

· Economic Calendar. Track upcoming global economic events and indicators and anticipate how the market will move with HFM’s real-time, customizable Economic Calendar.

· Trader's Board. Get breaking market news, identify the biggest currency movers and gauge market sentiment.

Make complex calculations

· Calculators. A wide range of trading calculators that are free, simple to use and provide instant results for more informed trading decisions.

Enhance your trading platforms

· Premium Trader Tools. These multi-platform tools can be downloaded and installed on MT4/5 as an all-in-one package covering a range of requirements.

· One Click Trading. Place trades with a single click with HFM’s advanced One Click Trading functionality.

Trade and access your account anytime, anywhere

· The HFM App. The financial markets are in the palm of your hand with HFM App!

· myHF Area. Clients can manage their trading accounts, funds and trades with ease via their private myHF area.

Automate your trading

· VPS Hosting. Protect automated strategies and benefit from reduced trade latency with HFM VPS (Virtual Private Server).

· Autochartist Tool. The first MT4/5 market scanner is fully customizable and alerts traders to opportunities as soon as a chart or Fibonacci pattern is identified.

· SMS Service. Stay alert to market changes with the HFM SMS Service, complimentary to clients trading upwards of 5 round turn lots per calendar month.

By using these tools and the others available via the HFM website, traders can enhance their trading and stay up to date with market movements that may affect their trades.

About HFM

Since its founding in 2010, HFM has been a leader in the online trading industry, known for its cutting-edge technology, comprehensive educational resources, and exceptional trading conditions. The Group holds licenses from 7 regulatory bodies and has earned more than 60 prestigious industry awards, demonstrating its commitment to excellence and trader security.

HFM offers traders access to a diverse range of financial instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, bonds, and ETFs. With four tailored account types and three advanced trading platforms—including the proprietary HFM platform—HFM provides a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to meet the needs of traders worldwide.

Additionally, HFM supports traders with features like copy trading and various promotions, enabling them to navigate their trading journey with confidence. Whether through in-person seminars, online webinars, or state-of-the-art trading platforms, HFM continues to provide the resources traders need to engage in today’s fast-paced financial markets.