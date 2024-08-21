Trading in financial markets is often perceived as a high-stakes game of numbers, charts, and quick decisions. However, if you look closer, trading is much more than just buying low and selling high, it's an intricate art that parallels the disciplines, strategies, and mentalities found in sports. The art of trading will be of particular note at the upcoming Finance Magnates Pacific Summit (FMPS), taking place on August 27-29 in Sydney, Australia.

This inaugural event is taking place at the International Convention Centre in downtown Sydney, drawing plenty of retail traders, brokers, service providers and other elements of the financial services industry. Whether you are a veteran or just starting your trading journey, FMPS is your destination for actionable learning, networking opportunities, and much more.

FMPS is catering extensively to retail traders with the Exchange Stage, a dedicated forum to promoting insightful learning and hearing from qualified experts and speakers. Throughout the two-day event, this stage will play host to a wide range of workshops, each of which can be accessed via the full-length agenda.

There is no shortage of relevant sessions in store for attendees, with plenty designed to educate traders. This includes the upcoming workshop ‘The Art of Trading - It's Just Like Playing a Sport’.

The final countdown is underway with less than one week to go until FMPS. Online registration is still available for only a few more days so do not delay! If you have not already done so, make sure to head on over to the event website and register today. Skip the queues on-site and make sure to sign up in advance to save time!

What Do Trading and Sports Have in Common?

Trading and sports share common ground, and many individuals can learn from the world of athletics to become better traders. Whether it is discipline and consistency or preparation and analysis, both of these avenues provide valuable lessons.

By embracing these principles, traders can approach the markets with the mindset of an athlete, enhancing their chances of success. Just as in sports, where continuous learning and adaptation lead to mastery, trading demands a commitment to growth, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence.

Wherever an individual is in their respective trading career or pursuit, viewing one’s journey through the lens of sports can provide valuable insights and a competitive edge in the financial markets.

Join leading experts who can help touch on this topic and more in the upcoming panel, ‘The Art of Trading - It's Just Like Playing a Sport’. This session will take place on August 29 at the Exchange Stage at 16:00-16:20 featuring Justin Low, Currency Analyst at ForexLive.

Workshop participants can expect to learn what it takes to succeed as a trader and which attributes to focus on. Most importantly, attendees can figure out the traps to avoid and the similarities between both sports and trading.

This is one session that any retail trader cannot afford to miss this August. See you next week in Sydney!