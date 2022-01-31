FBS, an international Forex broker, presented the promo winner with the main prize, the new Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Advance car. This was a huge promotion that FBS launched due to its birthday anniversary with almost 3000 participants and a total prize fund of $1,100,000.

A big celebration with FBS

Every year FBS runs a promotion to celebrate the birthday together with its traders. The annual promo commemorates the reached broker’s heights and shows the importance of the FBS clients’ community. Thanks to its traders, FBS constantly moves on and develops new trading opportunities. Therefore, the FBS’ birthday always goes with the promotion to share happiness with every trader.

As a result, participants have got awesome gifts for trading with FBS. Among the promo prizes list were gadgets like, iPhone, MacBook, AirPods Pro, money, Loyalty Points, and more rewards. The main prize was truly luxurious – Mercedes-Benz GLB 200. Recently, a new car was delivered to its owner.

Mercedes-Benz came to its owner

The prizes of the FBS promo were great, but one surpassed the other – the new Mercedes-Benz GLB 200. Ricardo Ferreira De Lima, a trader from Brazil, has participated in the FBS promo and won the biggest raffled prize.

The FBS representatives in Rio met Mr. Lima and handed his car’s key over. Now everyone can share this happy moment with the winner by watching the video of the car presentation. By the way, it’s quite a coincidence that Ricardo’s wedding anniversary was on this day – a pleasant gift for such a great occasion.

Congratulations to the winner! May this gift pave his way for quicker success and motivate all other traders to believe, try themselves, and win. Since it is really possible with the right attitude and a trusted broker.

More about FBS

FBS is an international broker with more than 150 countries of presence and over 21 million clients. The broker’s reliability and strong reputation are proven with over 60 global awards. FBS constantly develops trading opportunities and provides secure and quality products as well as diverse and advantageous promotions. Besides, FBS offers various special services and adds beneficial features, such as swap-free, and VPS services, cashback up to $15 per lot, bonuses, and more.