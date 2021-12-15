It seems amazing that no new CFDs have been launched for over 10 years, which is why AllStars Trader (AST) football player CFDs are creating so much interest.

AST has ended the ‘product’ drought by launching 4,000 individual player CFDs, classed as alternative assets, which are based on billions of unique data points analysed in real-time.The exciting new CFDs can be traded alongside traditional financial products such as FX pairs, commodities Commodities Commodities are assets that are either naturally grown or occurring in the environment. Most commonly this includes precious metals such as gold, silver, and palladium.Beyond metals, commodities can also focus on agricultural or industrial goods that are central to manufacturing or other sectors. This includes crude oil, copper, wheat, and others.Relative to other assets, commodities are an extremely complex form of investment, with many similarities and differences to existing products.Commodities can be traded on exchanges where investors work as a team to purchase or trade products in an attempt to generate profit from the fluctuation of market prices or because they need that particular product.Additionally, commodities are often traded through the use of exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) to give exposure to investors.How to Trade CommoditiesCommodities trading is not reserved only for institutional traders but also ordinary retail ones as wellNearly all retail brokers carry some offering of commodities, giving investors access to these assets.Investors, just like companies or other investment institutions, are able to make a profit from daily changes in commodity prices. There are several methods that investors can use to trade commodities. Commodities can be traded in futures – these are contracts that direct the purchase or trade of a commodity at a certain price. Futures trading can be particularly risky and is usually reserved for more advanced traders given the complexity of these trades.In addition, commodities can also be traded with options – this means the commodity is purchased or traded at a particular date and price.Commodities are also commonly traded with leverage, not unlike other assets, which can result in large profits or losses due to volatility in markets. Commodities are assets that are either naturally grown or occurring in the environment. Most commonly this includes precious metals such as gold, silver, and palladium.Beyond metals, commodities can also focus on agricultural or industrial goods that are central to manufacturing or other sectors. This includes crude oil, copper, wheat, and others.Relative to other assets, commodities are an extremely complex form of investment, with many similarities and differences to existing products.Commodities can be traded on exchanges where investors work as a team to purchase or trade products in an attempt to generate profit from the fluctuation of market prices or because they need that particular product.Additionally, commodities are often traded through the use of exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) to give exposure to investors.How to Trade CommoditiesCommodities trading is not reserved only for institutional traders but also ordinary retail ones as wellNearly all retail brokers carry some offering of commodities, giving investors access to these assets.Investors, just like companies or other investment institutions, are able to make a profit from daily changes in commodity prices. There are several methods that investors can use to trade commodities. Commodities can be traded in futures – these are contracts that direct the purchase or trade of a commodity at a certain price. Futures trading can be particularly risky and is usually reserved for more advanced traders given the complexity of these trades.In addition, commodities can also be traded with options – this means the commodity is purchased or traded at a particular date and price.Commodities are also commonly traded with leverage, not unlike other assets, which can result in large profits or losses due to volatility in markets. Read this Term, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Adrix™Data

AllStars football sports stocks are based on Adrix™ data.Adrix uses a sophisticated pricing engine to analyse the performance of the players, which is then constructed as individual player indices and delivered as CFDs.

Each player CFD is based on historical performance, in match statistics, transfer value and trading interest, and then benchmarked against their peer group to give a true measure of success.Even before they were launched billions of data points were analysed to create a dynamic and tradable price.

For example:

Cristiano Ronaldo (available today on our trading platform at $37.64* per share) is benchmarked against Romelu Lukaku ($23.26), David DeGea ($5.89) is benchmarked against Alisson ($14.40), and Reece James ($27.08) is benchmarked against Trent Alexander-Arnold ($52.52).

Transparent Methodology

People derived alt-assets have been made possible by advances in online data analytics Analytics Analytics are defined as the detection, analysis, and relay of consequential patterns in data. In particular, analytics also seek to explain or accurately reflect the relationship between data and effective decision making. In the example of the retail trading space, analytics are applied in a predictive manner in an attempt to more accurately forecast the price. Why Use Analytics?Predictive models of analytics involve the analysis of historical price patterns that are used in an attempt to determine certain price outcomes. Furthermore, analytics may also be structured with a descriptive model. In this sense, readers attempt to draw a correlation and better understanding as to how and why traders react to a particular set of variables. Retail forex traders sometimes implement technical indicators such as moving averages, Bollinger Bands, and breakpoints which are built upon historical data and are used to predict future price movements. Analytics are also associated with back-testing strategies. Back-testing is used by traders to test the consistency and effectiveness of trading strategies and software-based trading solutions against historical price data. Analytics are also relied upon in the concept of algorithmic trading where software is programmed to autonomously signal and/or execute buy and sell orders based upon a series of predetermined factors. In the institutional space, algo-trading has become vastly competitive over the years as trading institutions seek to outperform competitors through automated systems and the virtual application of trading strategies.The digestion and computation of analytics are also seen in the emerging field of high-frequency trading, where supercomputers are used to analyze multiple markets simultaneously to make near-instantaneous automated trading decisions. Analytics are defined as the detection, analysis, and relay of consequential patterns in data. In particular, analytics also seek to explain or accurately reflect the relationship between data and effective decision making. In the example of the retail trading space, analytics are applied in a predictive manner in an attempt to more accurately forecast the price. Why Use Analytics?Predictive models of analytics involve the analysis of historical price patterns that are used in an attempt to determine certain price outcomes. Furthermore, analytics may also be structured with a descriptive model. In this sense, readers attempt to draw a correlation and better understanding as to how and why traders react to a particular set of variables. Retail forex traders sometimes implement technical indicators such as moving averages, Bollinger Bands, and breakpoints which are built upon historical data and are used to predict future price movements. Analytics are also associated with back-testing strategies. Back-testing is used by traders to test the consistency and effectiveness of trading strategies and software-based trading solutions against historical price data. Analytics are also relied upon in the concept of algorithmic trading where software is programmed to autonomously signal and/or execute buy and sell orders based upon a series of predetermined factors. In the institutional space, algo-trading has become vastly competitive over the years as trading institutions seek to outperform competitors through automated systems and the virtual application of trading strategies.The digestion and computation of analytics are also seen in the emerging field of high-frequency trading, where supercomputers are used to analyze multiple markets simultaneously to make near-instantaneous automated trading decisions. Read this Term, which can interrogate a person’s digital footprint.However, all traders need to be certain about the price production and discovery for the assets they are investing in.The Adrix indices are constructed using independently audited algorithms and a transparent methodology.They are volatile, dynamic and for millions of traders very accessible.

Raheem or Pound Sterling?

AllStars Trader CFDs are recognised financial products and are designed to be traded alongside traditional CFDs.They are uncorrelated to main markets and can quickly diversify portfolios.However, the great advantage they have is that most people know more about their favourite team than more obscure assets.Football fans now have the opportunity to use their trading skills to support players or their team.There is no need to opt for a win or lose bet on the next match.

Which footballers can you trade?

At AST we cover:

Premier League

LaLiga

Bundesliga

Ligue 1

Serie A

FA Cup (From the 4th round)

FIFA World Cup

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

You can trade all 4,000 footballers on the AST web platform at www.allstarstrader.com or by downloading our native app from the Google Playstore (Android users).A smaller selection of 500 top players can also be accessed from several leading brokers via the MT5 platform.

How do you trade footballers?

Buying and selling players is no different to trading other assets like currencies or commodities.The main difference is we provide a match centre that gives the in-match stats for individual players in addition to the normal price charts and trackers.Traders use this information to guide their player picks, even if it means shorting rather than going long on their favourites.

In-match out of match?

Traders tend to follow their players in matches as the price is more dynamic.It is important to remember that the players are individual indices benchmarked against their peer group.So , for example, if Ronaldo scores a goal against a bottom of the table side his price may go down if Salah scores two goals in a competitive derby match.All performance is relative to the peer group.

Trade alt-assets now!

AST alt-assets are the first new CFDs for over ten years, providing new trading products for a new generation of traders.

If you want to hear more about our Adrix pricing and AllStars Indices, have a look at our blog our video educational material.