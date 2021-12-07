The Foreign Exchange market, as we know it today, is 50 years old. In 1971, due to fears of recession, high unemployment and most significantly the worry over rising inflation and higher prices, the then US President, Richard Nixon, unilaterally removed the USD from the Gold Standard, preventing overseas governments and investors from swapping US dollars for gold at fixed rates.

This eventually led to the floating exchange rate system we enjoy today. At the time the US inflation rate was 5.84% and unemployment was running at 6.1%.

Today, as US inflation is once again running at 5.8% it has led many commentators to predict that the stagflation of the 1970s could return in the 2020s, though central bankers argue that the pandemic induced spike in inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term is only temporary and that it will naturally cool within 12 months. Also, employment is much stronger today than in the 1970s with the unemployment rate already reduced to 4.6% and approaching pre-pandemic levels.

1979

Energy Crisis / 3 Mile Island: Crude oil prices rose by over 9%, following the Iranian Revolution & disruption of supplies, which undermined sentiment following an accident at Three Mile Island nuclear reactor in the USA.

European Monetary System: Most nations of the EEC linked their currencies to prevent large fluctuations relative to one another.

October 19, 1987: Global stock markets crash after the DJIA lost over 22% in a single day. Since then, the SEC has built a number of protective mechanisms, such as trading curbs and circuit breakers Circuit Breakers Circuit breakers are a kind of safeguard put in place that is used to temporarily halt trading on an exchange. This mechanism is designed to curtail panic-selling, which can open up sizable consequences for markets and investors.Circuit breakers were seen as a needed addition to market trading, namely after the Flash Crash, which saw markets plunge in minutes.By and large, circuit-breakers are protectionary means put in place to represent the thresholds at which stock market trading is halted market-wide. These are adopted for US exchanges, namely for the S&P 500 Index. How Do Circuit Breakers Work?In the example of the S&P 500 index, circuit breakers will halt all trading on the United States Stock markets during dramatic drops that are set at 7%, 13%, and 20% of the closing price for the previous day. The circuit breakers are calculated daily.This occurred multiple times in 2020 due to panic early on during the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw sizable declines that roiled equity markets.In the event of a 7% drop, a Level 1 halt will take effect, whereby stopping trading for a period of 15 minutes if drop occurs before 3:25 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).At or after 3:25 p.m. EST, trading would continue, unless there is a Level 3 halt.In the event of a level 13% drop, a Level 2 halt is initiated. In this case, trading will halt for 15 minutes if the drop occurs before 3:25 p.m. EST. At or after 3:25 p.m. EST trading will continue, unless there is a Level 3 halt.The most extreme situation is in the case of a drop of 20% in which a Level 3 halt is triggered. If a Level 3 halt occurs at any time during the trading day, trading shall halt for the remainder of the day.US regulatory authorities have also taken additional steps to address single stock price bands. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) implemented a new marketplace rule, known as the Limit Up-Limit Down Rule.This measure is designed to prevent trades from executing outside of price bands established throughout the day for individual stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Circuit breakers are a kind of safeguard put in place that is used to temporarily halt trading on an exchange. This mechanism is designed to curtail panic-selling, which can open up sizable consequences for markets and investors.Circuit breakers were seen as a needed addition to market trading, namely after the Flash Crash, which saw markets plunge in minutes.By and large, circuit-breakers are protectionary means put in place to represent the thresholds at which stock market trading is halted market-wide. These are adopted for US exchanges, namely for the S&P 500 Index. How Do Circuit Breakers Work?In the example of the S&P 500 index, circuit breakers will halt all trading on the United States Stock markets during dramatic drops that are set at 7%, 13%, and 20% of the closing price for the previous day. The circuit breakers are calculated daily.This occurred multiple times in 2020 due to panic early on during the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw sizable declines that roiled equity markets.In the event of a 7% drop, a Level 1 halt will take effect, whereby stopping trading for a period of 15 minutes if drop occurs before 3:25 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).At or after 3:25 p.m. EST, trading would continue, unless there is a Level 3 halt.In the event of a level 13% drop, a Level 2 halt is initiated. In this case, trading will halt for 15 minutes if the drop occurs before 3:25 p.m. EST. At or after 3:25 p.m. EST trading will continue, unless there is a Level 3 halt.The most extreme situation is in the case of a drop of 20% in which a Level 3 halt is triggered. If a Level 3 halt occurs at any time during the trading day, trading shall halt for the remainder of the day.US regulatory authorities have also taken additional steps to address single stock price bands. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) implemented a new marketplace rule, known as the Limit Up-Limit Down Rule.This measure is designed to prevent trades from executing outside of price bands established throughout the day for individual stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Read this Term, to prevent panic-selling.

2007

The Sub-Prime Mortgage inspired Great Financial Recession.

2008-9

The Lehman Moment, huge job losses, home repossessions and the Euro debt crisis

The birth of Bitcoin

2015

Swiss Franc Black Swan - Switzerland removed the floor of 1.2000 EURCHF, the pair dropped thousands of pips within a minute. It was the largest single-day move in any currency since the Nixon Shock in 1971.

Disclaimer: This material is provided as a general marketing communication for information purposes only and does not constitute an independent investment research. Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of buying or selling of any financial instrument. All information provided is gathered from reputable sources and any information containing an indication of past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future performance. Users acknowledge that any investment in Leveraged Products is characterized by a certain degree of uncertainty and that any investment of this nature involves a high level of risk for which the users are solely responsible and liable. We assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment made based on the information provided in this communication. This communication must not be reproduced or further distributed without our prior written permission.