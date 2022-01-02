This note from Dario Perkins at TS Lombard cracked me up. It's a reminder that nothing that happened in the past two weeks should be taken as any kind of signal going forward.

Real trading starts again on Monday. Get ready.

As for year-ahead predictions, the best trade is usually to go against the crowd.

Right now there is a frenzy of fear of inflation fears but there's a good chance the pace of CPI increases peaks in Jan-Feb. There's also a fair amount of optimism around economic growth. I tend to agree with that view but worry that it's crowded and that omicron lockdowns in China could ruin the party.

Best of luck out there in 2022.