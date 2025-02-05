ThinkMarkets, a leading online trading provider, recently announced that it received an award from TradingView for ‘Newcomer of the Year 2024’.

The annual TradingView awards aim to recognize integrated brokers on its platform that are at the forefront of global online trading and have consistently demonstrated providing their users with the best service over the last 12 months.

TradingView selects the winner for its nominated categories based on a broker’s verified client reviews, feedback, and ratings, as well as client engagement, platform uptime, and more. This ensures all awards are authentic and that only the best brokers receive recognition.

Commenting on the news, co-CEO, Nauman Anees, said the following:

“We’re delighted to win this prestigious TradingView award. Despite launching on the platform only midway through the year in July 2024 and having to compete alongside other brokers that also joined that year, we’re thrilled to have made such an impact. We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response from both new and existing clients eager to take advantage of this offering. We’re grateful that TradingView and the wider trading community have recognized our efforts with this award, and we’ll continue to expand and improve our offering to ensure we remain a leading choice among traders on TradingView.”

ThinkMarkets also took the opportunity to express a big thank you for the continued support from its clients, partners, and employees who have all helped in their efforts to achieve this prestigious award.

For more information and the latest updates, users can visit: www.thinkmarkets.com

About Thinkmarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London, Dubai, Melbourne, and Tokyo and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates with several financial licenses around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognized trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader.