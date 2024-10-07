Tickmill, a leading multi-asset broker, is proud to introduce the IB Grand Prix, a competition exclusively designed for Introducing Brokers (IBs). This exciting initiative, running from October 2024 to July 2025, aims to reward IBs for their efforts in expanding Tickmill's network, offering $125,000 in cash prizes across five competitive circuits.

Expanding Opportunities for IBs

The IB Grand Prix presents a unique opportunity for existing and new Tickmill IBs to increase their earnings while continuing their regular activities of client referrals. By accumulating points based on their clients’ trading volumes, IBs will be ranked on leaderboards in their respective circuits. The top 20 IBs in each circuit will be awarded cash prizes, with each circuit’s first-place prize set at $8,000.

"The IB Grand Prix reflects Tickmill’s ongoing commitment to supporting and recognising our Introducing Brokers," said Nicholas Baumer, CCO at Tickmill. "This year, we’ve refreshed our IB competition, adding more winners and a higher total cash prize amount to be shared across some of our most crucial regions."

Five Circuits, 100 Winners

Participants will be categorised into five circuits based on their country of registration. Each of the 5 circuit offers $25,000 in prizes, with a total of 100 winners across all participating regions.

Each circuit will have 20 winners and prizes will range from $300 for those placed 11th to 20th, up to $8,000 for the first-place finishers in each circuit.

Competition Mechanics

To participate, IBs simply need to refer clients as they normally would. Points will be awarded based on the trading volume of newly introduced clients, with every 0.01 lot traded contributing to the IB’s total score. The leaderboard for each circuit will be updated every hour, allowing IBs to monitor their standings in real time.

The competition is open to all IBs at Tickmill, and no additional registration is required for current IBs. The enrolling to the competition is automatic.

For more information and to participate visit Tickmill’s IB Grand Prix page.

About Tickmill

Tickmill is a multi-regulated, award-winning broker offering a wide range of trading instruments and services. With a focus on providing exceptional trading conditions, Tickmill has earned the trust of traders and Introducing Brokers worldwide.

Tickmill continues to expand its global reach, providing a secure, client-focused trading environment across multiple asset classes.