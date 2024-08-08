Tickmill, the renowned multi-asset broker founded by experienced traders, has always made excellent trading conditions the main characteristic by which it wants to be recognised.

Aside from trade execution and low costs, Tickmill understands that creating a safe and trusted environment for traders requires more than meeting the standards imposed by the many institutions with which the Group’s entities are regulated.

For this reason, the broker has renewed its partnership with Lloyd’s to offer comprehensive insurance coverage for its clients' funds, providing a safety net of up to $1,000,000 per client in the event of unforeseen and extreme circumstances*.

While Tickmill has always been at the forefront of safeguarding client assets, the renewal of the insurance adds a solid layer of protection, one that sets it apart from many brokers in the market. The insurance policy, arranged with the prestigious Lloyd's, is a testament to Tickmill's dedication to its clients' funds protection.

Tickmill already has several measures in place, including stringent regulatory compliance, robust finances, vast liquidity, and tight scrutiny of partnering banks. This new insurance policy, however, serves as the ultimate reassurance for clients, even in the most improbable and unforeseeable events.

"At Tickmill, we believe that our clients' peace of mind is paramount. We have always taken extensive measures to protect their investments. This insurance policy is a testament to our commitment to their funds’ security. Our clients can trade with confidence, knowing that Tickmill will always go the extra mile to protect their interests." Commented Sudhanshu Agarwal, Executive Director of the Tickmill Group.

The insurance policy is subject to terms and conditions, for more information about Tickmill’s commitment to client security and about the insurance policy, please visit: https://www.tickmill.com/about/fund-protection

*Clients of Tickmill UK Ltd are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which does not extend to the client fund insurance policy detailed above