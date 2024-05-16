Tickmill, a leading multi-regulated broker with a global presence, announced its interest rate offering, which enables clients to earn interest on their unused funds. This initiative highlights Tickmill's client-oriented approach and commitment to providing value-added services.

Now, Tickmill clients are able to receive up to 3.5% interest per year on their USD, EUR, and GBP wallets, subject to specific eligibility criteria. Designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s investors, this solution combines attractive interest rates, daily interest accrual, and prompt monthly payments. It can serve as an alternative to traditional fund management avenues, ideal for individuals looking to diversify their portfolio and make the most of their idle capital.

The introduction of interest rates was driven by Tickmill’s desire to offer more than just an exceptional trading environment. Derek Wilks, Tickmill’s Group Chief Financial Officer, commented on the motivation behind this initiative: "We are always looking for ways to add value to our clients’ experiences and reciprocate their loyalty and trust. We look forward to seeing our clients benefit from this new offering and will continue to support them in any way we can. We encourage all investors to explore and take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

Tickmill remains dedicated to excellence, seamlessly integrating trading, active engagement in the markets, and smart fund management. Investors and traders can now leverage Tickmill’s renowned trading conditions while optimizing their capital efficiency. Premium products, advanced trading tools, and outstanding customer service complete the Tickmill experience.

Discover more about the available interest rates and how to start earning by visiting Tickmill’s interest rates page.