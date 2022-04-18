Global multi-asset broker Tickmill continues to boost its product offering with exclusive trading conditions, taking its already enhanced trading environment a step further by allowing a more complete diversification of portfolios.





The Company has recently introduced a new asset class - an extensive list of 100 CFD Stocks to its product offering, capturing the interest of several beginner and advanced FX and CFD traders.





The new asset class includes CFD Stocks that cover a wide range of industry sectors such as technology, medical, automotive, banking, retail, software and more! Wherever a trader’s interest may be, Tickmill has it covered.



Here are some of the new CFD Stocks offered by Tickmill:





· FAANG stocks: Meta (Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google

· Retail: Ebay, Amazon, Alibaba, Home Depot, Shopify, Costco, Walmart

· Pharmaceutical: Pfizer, Moderna, Biontech, Johnson & Johnson

· Banking / Payment Providers: Bank of America, Visa, JP Morgan, Mastercard, PayPal

· Technology: Microsoft, Intel, Oracle

· Communication: Twitter, Baidu, Zoom

· Automotive: Tesla, Ferrari,

· Airline: Boeing, United Airlines Holdings



The reason why CFD Stocks have gained popularity is mainly due to lower investment requirements thanks to leverage, as traders are able to amplify their trading strategies and diversify their trading portfolios rather than placing all their eggs into one basket and investing in one specific stock which requires a higher capital.



The recent pandemic has also proven that through different stages of various social, political, ecological, or economic encounters, trends arise whilst others take a downturn, offering significant insights into financial markets, trends and behaviours of market participants.





“We are very excited to introduce this exquisite list of CFD Stocks to our clients. Tickmill’s product offering, super competitive trading conditions, top-notch technology and the reliable regulated trading environment offers traders an all-in-one package and an unparalleled trading experience. This is another milestone achieved in Q1 and we have a lot more in the pipeline for clients and partners for 2022,” says Sudhanshu Agarwal, Executive Director of Tickmill Ltd.





The new CFDs can be traded in Metatrader 5 (MT5) trading platform, with low spreads and zero commission fees.





For more information, please visit: www.tickmill.com





Tickmill Ltd Seychelles is authorized and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority. Tickmill UK Ltd is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Tickmill Europe Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. Tickmill Asia Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority. Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).



Risk Warning: Trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.