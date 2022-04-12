To make trading easier and help people get into financial markets, the FBS international broker comes up with a new educational section. It will be useful for clients of any level of experience, newbies, and pro traders alike. Education is available in the FBS Trader app and the FBS Personal Area web version.

Learn and trade

FBS introduces the new educational feature to make trading easier and help newcomers find their way to the market. Now, anyone can learn to trade and improve their skills right inside the FBS Trader mobile app and the FBS Personal Area web version.

FBS financial experts specifically designed the new section with regards to those users who may have little to no knowledge about the market. This course is more than just a collection of mediocre tips or common pieces of advice available online. The FBS analysts’ professional experience helped make these trading lessons exclusive and useful.

The course contains no complex theory – just the necessary and applicable information that one can efficiently use when trading. The lessons are well-structured and contain real examples, valuable tips, video courses, and articles. In addition, a virtual assistant called Festus asks questions and gives comments to accompany your learning path.

Get smart – get better

All educational materials are divided into three levels:

•Beginner

•Intermediate

•Advanced

This means that newbies will be able to move from one step to another as they learn more with each lesson. More advanced traders will also find valuable information in the Intermediate or Advanced sections.

Tracking progress will help users to stay motivated. Upon completing each lesson, a progress line indicator will move forward inspiring traders to keep studying.

But what is learning without any practice? FBS users can test their newly acquired skills on a Demo account with virtual $10K. They can explore markets that replicate real ones and apply new tips on the charts with live prices to become more confident.

The built-in Education section will meet all needs: from taking the first steps into the market to mastering your existing skills. FBS doesn’t stand still and keeps developing its products with the latest and most convenient features!

More about FBS

FBS is an international licensed Forex broker. Over 23 million clients from 150 countries trust FBS and prefer its favorable trading conditions. Broker’s strong reputation is proved by over 60 awards and constantly developed products. The company provides financial services for currencies, stocks, metals, energies, indices, and crypto trading. FBS is The Official Partner of FC Barcelona and The Official Principal Partner of Leicester City Football Club.