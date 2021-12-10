A basic market skill used by seasoned traders is that of 'knowing market expectations'. Beginner traders will often only focus on the actual outcome of an economic data point, butoing that it is of little value. What's important is knowing what the market expectations are vs what has actually been released.

So, to make the point, if a central bank is expected to cut interest rates, but hikes them the reaction will be huge! Why? Because market expectations are contradicted.

If a central bank hikes rates and is expected to hike rates the reaction would be limited. Why? This is because market expectations are confirmed.

So, you can see, it is not the print that is the really important thing. It is the print as it relates to market expectations .

The takeaway

Therefore, make sure you know market expectations before important data points.