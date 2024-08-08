It is already August which means the final countdown to the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit (FMPS) is now officially underway. The biggest event in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) is slated to be held in Sydney, Australia on August 27-29, drawing the industry’s elite, as well as thousands of attendees, traders, and more.

Prospective attendees can expect to learn from expert speakers, thought leaders, and premier educators, part of a two-day celebration of the retail trading industry in Australia and beyond. This includes a jam-packed agenda that features plenty of content that is tailor made to the retail trading demographic.

Are you curious about what is in store at FMPS? Head on over to the website and check out the live full-length agenda today and mark your calendar with the most important sessions. The inaugural event will be bringing panels, workshops, sessions, and more across two dedicated content stages, the Centre Stage and Exchange Zone. One session to watch will be the upcoming workshop, Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors.

As a quick reminder, it is not too late to reserve your seat online for FMPS. Time is running out so make sure to skip the queues on-site this August in Sydney and register today for the biggest event of the year in APAC!

Why AI is a Tool, Not a Panacea

Prospective participants can take advantage of plenty of content, networking opportunities, and entertainment throughout the event. However, one of the biggest draws will be the plentiful sessions and emphasis on the retail trading space, all of which can be seen at the Exchange Zone this August.

The upcoming session, Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors is perhaps the best opportunity to take a deep dive into the role of AI in trading, as well as how to best leverage this tool for all strategies.

This informative session will be taking place on August 28, 12:30-12:50, exclusively at the Exchange Zone. The workshop will be run by Anthony Darvall, Founder at Traderflow. What can attendees expect in this session?

Well, it comes as no surprise that AI has taken over coding and simple tasks like summarizing and creation of pictures. With finance, the potential for AI is immense as the amount of information that traders process can be overwhelming. A trading copilot would learn/watch/alert traders based on their trading habits and give both risk management and fundamental/technical actionable information in a timely manner. Join Mr. Darvall as he looks to simplify the trading work flows to help traders minimize screen time.

Mr. Darvall is a 17-year veteran of the FX market and the former Chief Market Analyst at EasyMarkets.com. In 2022, he transitioned from broking to founding an AI startup, Traderflow. Traderflow aims to create AI Trading Copilots that streamline traders' workflows, reducing the need for multiple screens and consolidating information delivery to a single laptop.

This is one session to circle on your calendar this August. See you in Sydney!