On of the basics of tech analysis is the notion of trend. Trend is the main direction of price movements over a certain timeframe. The price never goes strictly up or down, instead, it goes wave-like, yet the chart can give a general picture of where the price aims.

Trend direction

The market distinguishes an uptrend and a downtrend. In graphic analysis, trends are drawn by trendlines called the support line for an uptrend and the resistance line for the downtrend.

An uptrend is alteration of ups and downs, peaks and bottoms, each next one being higher than the previous one. Here is an example of an uptrend on a screenshot.

As seen in the picture, peaks and bottoms alter but successively growing bottoms confirm an uptrend. A line drawn through the extremes of the bottoms is called a support line.

A downtrend is alteration of ups and downs, peaks and bottoms, each next one being lower than the previous one. Here is an example of a downtrend on a screenshot.

As seen in the picture, peaks and bottoms alter but successively decreasing peaks confirm a downtrend. A line drawn through the peaks is a resistance line. The steeper the trendline inclines, the brighter and stronger is the trend.

A flat means price movements in a strict range, without a clear trend. For example, the price fluctuates in a 10-points range for a certain time.

Trend types

Trends can also be characterized time-wise. There are long-term, medium-term, and short-term trends.

A long-term trend can happen on a yearly, monthly, or weekly timeframe. A medium-term trend - on a D1 or H4, and a short-term one – on H1 and smaller. Hence, talking about a trend, it is important to specify the timeframe. As long as the trend consists of impulses and corrections, it will look differently depending on the timeframe.

For example, if we talk about a long-term uptrend that, indeed, appears on MN, we should remember that at a certain point the price can be in a correction. So, on a D1, the trend can be descending.

And if that downtrend on the D1 is also correcting, on H1, the trend can be ascending.

Apart from uptrends and downtrends, the market can give the price no distinct direction. This is a flat. In such times, the price moves in a channel or range from its upper border to the lower and back.

Bottom line

Always remember that trading the trend is normally more profitable. Hence, trend trading systems are extremely popular among equally beginners and experts. The main problem can be waiting for a trend to start because most of the time the market remains in a flat. However, patience will pay the trader a hundred times.

By RoboForex Analytical Department