Trust Wallet, a leading self-custody Web3 wallet trusted by over 140 million users, has announced the third project under Trust Wallet Launchpool, featuring the reward token $WOD.

$WOD is the native token of World of Dypians, a MMORPG available on Epic Games, set in a connected virtual world, featuring advanced AI, stunning graphics, and immersive gameplay. The dynamic ecosystem merges DeFi, NFTs, Gaming, and AI into a single immersive experience. For this launchpool campaign, World of Dypians will allocate 1% of the total $WOD supply to Trust Wallet Launchpool participants.

How Trust Wallet Launchpool Works

Trust Wallet Launchpool allows TWT holders, and other token holders who are Trust Wallet users, the opportunity to get rewards by discovering and engaging with promising projects in a secure and user-friendly way. By locking tokens like TWT or any partner tokens designated for each campaign, users may acquire new tokens or rewards from both pre-launch and launched token projects, diversifying their portfolios and supporting innovative ventures with reduced risk.

Available in the app’s “Earn” section, Trust Wallet Launchpool is powered by secure, on-chain smart contracts and open-source protocols, setting it apart from centralized alternatives while offering a user-friendly experience to explore early-stage crypto opportunities.

Launchpool 3: Featuring $WOD

The Trust Wallet Launchpool campaign details are as follows:

Reward Token: $WOD

$WOD Lock Token: $TWT

$TWT Blockchain: BNB Smart Chain

BNB Smart Chain Total Reward Allocation: 1% of total supply (10 million $WOD)

1% of total supply (10 million $WOD) Campaign Period: 6:00AM UTC, November 27 – 6:00AM UTC, December 4

6:00AM UTC, November 27 – 6:00AM UTC, December 4 Lock Duration: Tokens locked for 7 days (168 hours) starting from lock time.

Tokens locked for starting from lock time. Rewards Calculation: Based on locking start time and token amount.

$WOD fuels the World of Dypians ecosystem, a leading BNB Chain gaming platform available on Epic Games. It is part of the BNB Chain Alliance Program and a DAU Incentive Winner, boasting:

895,000+ daily active users (DAUs)

174 million on-chain transactions

1.2 million community members

$WOD is set to be listed on several cryptocurrency exchanges, including KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC, and PancakeSwap, on November 27th at 11:00 AM UTC.

Key Features of Trust Wallet Launchpool

Trust Wallet Launchpool creates a collaborative ecosystem that supports both users and projects.

For Users: A decentralized way to potentially earn project tokens while exploring the Web3 landscape and diversifying portfolios.

For Projects: A unique platform to increase visibility and build community, by connecting with Trust Wallet’s extensive user base, desiged to drive growth in a competitive market.

Trust Wallet’s third Launchpool featuring $WOD is live now. Users can Download Trust Wallet to participate and potentially gain rewards while supporting the evolution of blockchain gaming and DeFi.

About World of Dypians

World of Dypians is a revolutionary MMORPG that bridges the gap between traditional Web2 gaming and the decentralized future of Web3. By integrating blockchain technology with immersive gameplay, World of Dypians empowers players with true ownership of in-game assets through NFTs, decentralized economies, and a vibrant community-driven ecosystem.

As a leading gaming ecosystem on every network it operates, World of Dypians continues to set new benchmarks for user engagement and innovation, offering players seamless access to interconnected virtual worlds. With stunning graphics, an intuitive user journey, and a focus on accessibility, the platform brings together the best of Web2 familiarity and Web3 innovation, creating an inclusive space for gamers worldwide.

Since its inception, World of Dypians has been dedicated to redefining the gaming landscape by merging Gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and AI into one seamless platform, creating a groundbreaking experience for players.

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet (https://trustwallet.com) is a secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet aims to make it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.