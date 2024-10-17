U2U Network, a Layer-1 blockchain pioneer in decentralized infrastructure backed by top investors like KuCoin Ventures, Chain Capital, and IDG Blockchain, is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever DePIN Node Sale. This sale provides an opportunity for participants to acquire decentralized nodes and contribute to U2U’s growing DePIN infrastructure. With this sale, U2U aims to provide a new way for users to join the decentralized network and unlock significant earning potential through its Node Sale model

Why Nodes Matter in Blockchain Networks

Nodes play a fundamental role in decentralized networks by enabling communication, transaction validation, and enhancing security. Within these systems, nodes distribute computational power across the network, reducing the likelihood of centralized control. This decentralization improves network security, scalability, and resilience.

The U2U Subnet allows node operators to contribute computing resources, from mobile devices to high-performance computers, to build a decentralized infrastructure network. These nodes supply essential resources such as CPU, RAM, GPU, storage, and internet bandwidth, ensuring that applications can operate without interruption. The U2U DePIN framework includes two types of nodes: Master Nodes and Edge Nodes.

: These nodes are responsible for critical tasks such as transaction storage, data validation, and proof submission between the Subnet and Mainnet. Edge Nodes: These nodes contribute additional computational power for specific protocols, optimizing scalability and performance.

Both node types provide incentives based on their contributions, forming a core component of U2U Network’s DEPIN infrastructure.

Details of the Node Sale

The Public Node Sale begins October 22, with 40,000 nodes available across six tiers. The initial price for a checker node is $200, with prices increasing at each tier. Early adopters benefit from high ROI and faster returns - participants can expect to recover their investment in just 58 days. The affordable entry point makes it easy for anyone to participate in the Node Sale, with no programming skills required.

No programming skills are required to operate a node, and node operators can receive token rewards from a dedicated pool of 1 billion $U2U tokens (10% of the total supply). With more than 40 DePIN projects in the U2U DePIN Ecosystem, node operators can support the growth of various projects across sectors like computing, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence.

Through this participation, operators may earn rewards based on their node’s contributions to the network- the more DApps involved, the greater the earning potential. Additionally, node operators can expect to recover their initial investment in just 58 days, making this Node Sale a highly beneficial opportunity. The broad scope of projects engaging with the U2U Network drives demand for node resources, potentially increasing the earning opportunities for participants.

Team

The U2U team includes over 120 professionals from leading tech companies like Google, Kardiachain, and Y Combinator backed startup, along with advisors from Stanford, RMIT University, and Animoca. This makes their pool of expertise incredibly diverse and rich, positioning them strongly for leadership in the industry.

Network Growth and Community Engagement

U2U Network reports that it has raised funds from several investors, including Kucoin Ventures, Chain Capital, JDI Ventures, IDG Blockchain, etc. Chain Capital, one of Asia's leading crypto funds, is renowned for its focus on Web3 infrastructure, AI, and DePIN, with 300+ successful investments, including billion-dollar Layer-1 ecosystems like Solana and Polkadot, and DePIN giants like Filecoin and Theta Network. Joining Chain Capital is JDI Ventures, a powerhouse DePIN fund led by JDI Global, which boasts a $200M portfolio and a track record of driving DePIN projects to success. The VC list also includes IDG Blockchain, a global leader in early-stage blockchain and AI investments, which has backed innovative names like dappOS, Pontem. These top VCs with other esteemed VC names have proudly joined forces with U2U Network to revolutionize DePIN and drive mass adoption. The network’s community has grown to over 1 million members.

With a low entry cost, high ROI, and no coding knowledge required, this DePIN Subnet Node campaign is designed to attract a broad range of participants. Don't miss the chance to join the U2U Network Node Sale and help power the next internet generation.

About U2U Network:

U2U Network (https://u2u.xyz/) is a modular L1 with subnet technology that perfect fit for DePIN. Their backers include Chain Capital, IDG Capital, Cointelegraph, JDI Ventures, Kucoin Venture, V3V Fund, Web3Port, and others. The project has also entered into partnerships with AWS, Klaytn Foundation, IoTex, Waterdrip Capital, Chain Catcher, etc. KOLs that have invested in U2U Network are KongBTC, Romano, ImNotTheWolf, Crypto Buzz, Antony, etc.

Mainnet is ready with more than 180K wallet addresses. DePIN Subnet launched with U2DPN product with more than 155K downloads, 59K contributer nodes, and 9K DAU in 3 months of launching. 80 dApps committed to building on chain (EVM-compatible) range from crypto applications (Defi, Gamefi, SocialFi, etc) to real-world scenarios (Storage, data mining, etc), and over 40 DePIN project signed MOU and under integration, 25 other projects in the pipeline.