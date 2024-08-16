There is no better feeling than standing out from the crowd with an award voted for by industry peers. Winning a UF Award represents one of the crowning achievements of any forex brokerage or fintech provider.

As the Nomination Round reaches its final stages, numerous nominees are continuing to pour in. Don’t worry though, there is still just enough time to put forward your own brand - or your favourite company - for the prestigious UF AWARDS APAC 2024.

With entries closing on 21 August, this is your final opportunity to make your opinion count and ensure the best B2C and B2B brands in the Asia-Pacific region get the recognition they deserve.

Revel in the acclaim of a UF Award

Winning a UF Award can catapult a brand to new heights, providing industry validation and enhanced brand memorability. It is a distinguished accolade that signifies their commitment to excellence in the online trading and fintech sectors.

The benefits of winning a UF Award are profound, serving as an endorsement of your company’s accomplishments; It differentiates your brand from its competitors, while boosting its reputation and credibility in the process.

It also acknowledges the exceptional performances of firms across the continent, honouring those who have exceeded expectations and achieved notable success.

By nominating, you can play your part in celebrating the most deserving industry participants, highlighting their high performance in the APAC region over the past 12 months.

How to nominate for a UF Award

To participate, simply fill out the nomination form on the UF AWARDS APAC 2024 website. Remember, only registered members can nominate, so make sure you're signed up and ready to go. Each brand can be nominated in multiple categories.

Below is a selection of some of the confirmed award categories for the UF AWARDS APAC 2024:

B2C Awards:

● BEST BROKER - APAC

● BEST TRADING EXPERIENCE - APAC

● MOST TRUSTED BROKER - APAC

● BEST TRADING PLATFORM – APAC

● MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER – APAC

● FASTEST GROWING BROKER – APAC

B2B Awards:

● BEST TRADING PLATFORM – APAC

● BEST CONNECTIVITY PROVIDER - APAC

● BEST PAYMENT GATEWAY - APAC

● BEST WHITE LABEL SOLUTION - APAC

● BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER – APAC

● BEST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER – APAC

The countdown to Bangkok is on

After the Nomination Round ends, the all-important Voting Round will take place from 26 August to 6 September where only registered users will be able to cast their vote.

The UF AWARDS APAC 2024 Ceremony will take place in Bangkok during iFX EXPO Asia 2024. It is the place where leading professionals from the best online trading and fintech brands will come together to unwind and pay tribute to the successes achieved over the past year.

With time fast running out until the Nomination Round closes, make sure your company gets its moment in the spotlight. Simply nominate your favourite brokerage and/or fintech company - or your own brand - for the UF AWARDS APAC 2024 now!