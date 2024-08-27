Following the overwhelming number of nominations for both Brokers (B2C) and Fintechs (B2B) categories of the UF AWARDS APAC 2024, the Voting Round is now open.

Calling the entire industry to cast their vote for their favourite brokerage or fintech brand or one they deem to be the most deserving, this is the final and decisive stage of the battle for a renowned industry title.

Between 26 August - 6 September, anyone eager to make a difference in online trading and fintech is welcome to do so by following this link.

Why voting matters

The UF AWARDS have established themselves as a high quality standard for the online trading and fintech industries, regionally as well as globally. Building on this, the UF AWARDS APAC serve as an indicator of the best and most trusted fintechs and brokers in Asia-Pacific.

Brand memorability, industry recognition, and honour across Asia are instrumental to any brand’s success in the region. And this is exactly what the UF AWARDS APAC grant the winners.

Filtering the most deserving B2B (Fintechs) and B2C (Brokers) brands, the Voting Round helps propel the best to the top. As every vote counts, the online trading industry is filled with anticipation. Here are some of titles to be won:

Brokers (B2C):

● BEST BROKER - APAC

● BEST TRADING EXPERIENCE - APAC

● MOST TRUSTED BROKER - APAC

● BEST TRADING PLATFORM - APAC

Fintechs (B2B):

● BEST CONNECTIVITY PROVIDER - APAC

● BEST PAYMENT GATEWAY - APAC

● BEST WHITE LABEL SOLUTION - APAC

● BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - APAC

● And many more…

View all awards here and cast your vote! Industry innovation is in your hands. It’s time to drive the online trading and fintech industries forward.

How to vote

As a reminder, only registered users of the UF AWARDS website can vote. Interested participants are encouraged to register (if they have not already done so) and cast their vote before 6 September, when the Voting Round closes.

The voting process involves 3 simple steps, and remember you can vote once in multiple categories:

● Register on the UF AWARDS APAC 2024 website

● Select the categories available and choose the brand you wish to support in each category

● Click ‘SUBMIT’ to confirm your vote.

The voting procedure is followed by the strict verification and validation of the nominees. Designed by the organisers to ensure transparency and fairness, these final stages of the Voting Round culminate with the winners’ announcement at the official awards ceremony.

Crowning the winners

The conclusion of the Voting Round is marked by the eagerly awaited UF AWARDS APAC 2024 Ceremony held at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. This event will celebrate the finest in online trading and fintech, with the top performers being called to the stage.

Graced by C-level executives and industry visionaries, the UF AWARDS APAC Ceremony is set to offer the perfect blend of business and pleasure, allowing participants to unwind and enjoy the electrifying atmosphere. See you there!