Asia-Pacific (APAC)’s online trading and fintech industry elites congregated at the iconic Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World in Bangkok on 17 September, to honour the most innovative and truly the best Brokers and Technology Providers in an official ceremony organised by Ultimate Fintech.

The UF AWARDS APAC Ceremony marked the conclusion of the 1st day of iFX EXPO Asia 2024, shining a spotlight on the most trustworthy brands across the region’s B2B and B2C online trading industry sectors.

Paying tribute to the winners’ commitment to customer success, enhanced accessibility to financial services, equity, and ethics, the UF AWARDS APAC 2024 serve as a standard for the highest quality and a benchmark that every financial industry player strives to achieve.

Now that the Voting Round has come to an eagerly anticipated end, the winners of the UF AWARDS APAC 2024 have been officially confirmed. The full list of winners can be viewed below:

Broker Awards

BEST BROKER - APAC: JUSTMARKETS

BEST ECN/STP BROKER - APAC: CXM DIRECT

MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER - APAC: TRADING PRO

MOST TRUSTED BROKER - APAC: AXIORY

BEST CFD BROKER - APAC: LIBERTEX

FASTEST GROWING BROKER - APAC: MC MARKETS

BEST EDUCATION TOOLS - APAC: IRONFX

BEST TRADING EXPERIENCE - APAC: XS

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - APAC: AAAFX

BEST MOBILE TRADING APP - APAC: IQ OPTION

BEST TRADE EXECUTION - APAC: TITAN FX

BEST TRADING CONDITIONS - APAC: FXGT.COM

MOST INNOVATIVE BROKER - APAC: FXTM

BEST EMERGING BROKER - APAC: SKILLING

BEST MULTI-ASSET BROKER - APAC: XS

BEST BULLION BROKER - APAC: WCG MARKETS

B2B Awards

BEST TRADING PLATFORM - APAC: CTRADER POWERED BY SPOTWARE

BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - APAC: CBCX

BEST CONNECTIVITY PROVIDER - APAC: ONEZERO

BEST BRIDGE PROVIDER - APAC: CENTROID SOLUTIONS

BEST RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTION - APAC: CENTROID SOLUTIONS

BEST PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER - APAC: WORLDPAY

BEST ALL-IN-ONE BROKERAGE SOLUTION - APAC: KANGAROO IT SOLUTIONS

BEST CRM PLATFORM FOR IB/AFFILIATES - APAC: TECHYSQUAD

BEST CFD LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - APAC: FINALTO

BEST MULTI-ASSET INSTITUTIONAL BROKER - APAC: FINALTO

BEST API FOR ALGO TRADING - APAC: CTRADER POWERED BY SPOTWARE

BEST LOW LATENCY BRIDGE PROVIDER - APAC: YOUR BOURSE

Each of the companies mentioned above have excelled in their respective categories, demonstrating extraordinary aptness and agility to respond to market shifts, echoing through their ability to maintain their dominance in a highly competitive marketplace.

Going beyond the title, the UF AWARDS APAC 2024 offer the winners the highest validation and brand recognition that a company can attain. With this in mind, 2024 marks yet another stellar edition of the UF AWARDS APAC, calling to the stage some of the biggest brokerage industry players as well as some of the most deserving and forward-thinking startups of Asia’s online trading and fintech space.

As they enjoy the limelight, the winning brands serve as an inspiration to other B2B and B2C players to strive to achieve the same level of excellence in every aspect of their business.

In recognition of their remarkable achievements, Ultimate Fintech expresses its heartfelt congratulations to the winners and also extends its gratitude to everyone involved in this year’s UF AWARDS APAC - from nominees to voters.