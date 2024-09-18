Asia-Pacific (APAC)’s online trading and fintech industry elites congregated at the iconic Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World in Bangkok on 17 September, to honour the most innovative and truly the best Brokers and Technology Providers in an official ceremony organised by Ultimate Fintech.
The UF AWARDS APAC Ceremony marked the conclusion of the 1st day of iFX EXPO Asia 2024, shining a spotlight on the most trustworthy brands across the region’s B2B and B2C online trading industry sectors.
Paying tribute to the winners’ commitment to customer success, enhanced accessibility to financial services, equity, and ethics, the UF AWARDS APAC 2024 serve as a standard for the highest quality and a benchmark that every financial industry player strives to achieve.
Now that the Voting Round has come to an eagerly anticipated end, the winners of the UF AWARDS APAC 2024 have been officially confirmed. The full list of winners can be viewed below:
Broker Awards
- BEST BROKER - APAC: JUSTMARKETS
- BEST ECN/STP BROKER - APAC: CXM DIRECT
- MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER - APAC: TRADING PRO
- MOST TRUSTED BROKER - APAC: AXIORY
- BEST CFD BROKER - APAC: LIBERTEX
- FASTEST GROWING BROKER - APAC: MC MARKETS
- BEST EDUCATION TOOLS - APAC: IRONFX
- BEST TRADING EXPERIENCE - APAC: XS
- BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - APAC: AAAFX
- BEST MOBILE TRADING APP - APAC: IQ OPTION
- BEST TRADE EXECUTION - APAC: TITAN FX
- BEST TRADING CONDITIONS - APAC: FXGT.COM
- MOST INNOVATIVE BROKER - APAC: FXTM
- BEST EMERGING BROKER - APAC: SKILLING
- BEST MULTI-ASSET BROKER - APAC: XS
- BEST BULLION BROKER - APAC: WCG MARKETS
B2B Awards
- BEST TRADING PLATFORM - APAC: CTRADER POWERED BY SPOTWARE
- BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - APAC: CBCX
- BEST CONNECTIVITY PROVIDER - APAC: ONEZERO
- BEST BRIDGE PROVIDER - APAC: CENTROID SOLUTIONS
- BEST RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTION - APAC: CENTROID SOLUTIONS
- BEST PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER - APAC: WORLDPAY
- BEST ALL-IN-ONE BROKERAGE SOLUTION - APAC: KANGAROO IT SOLUTIONS
- BEST CRM PLATFORM FOR IB/AFFILIATES - APAC: TECHYSQUAD
- BEST CFD LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - APAC: FINALTO
- BEST MULTI-ASSET INSTITUTIONAL BROKER - APAC: FINALTO
- BEST API FOR ALGO TRADING - APAC: CTRADER POWERED BY SPOTWARE
- BEST LOW LATENCY BRIDGE PROVIDER - APAC: YOUR BOURSE
Each of the companies mentioned above have excelled in their respective categories, demonstrating extraordinary aptness and agility to respond to market shifts, echoing through their ability to maintain their dominance in a highly competitive marketplace.
Going beyond the title, the UF AWARDS APAC 2024 offer the winners the highest validation and brand recognition that a company can attain. With this in mind, 2024 marks yet another stellar edition of the UF AWARDS APAC, calling to the stage some of the biggest brokerage industry players as well as some of the most deserving and forward-thinking startups of Asia’s online trading and fintech space.
As they enjoy the limelight, the winning brands serve as an inspiration to other B2B and B2C players to strive to achieve the same level of excellence in every aspect of their business.
In recognition of their remarkable achievements, Ultimate Fintech expresses its heartfelt congratulations to the winners and also extends its gratitude to everyone involved in this year’s UF AWARDS APAC - from nominees to voters.