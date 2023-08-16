Excitement is rising as the UF AWARDS Global 2023 Nomination Round is quickly coming to an end. With so many financial and fintech industry leaders battling for global recognition, the competition is tight.
Setting the standard of global excellence in the financial services industry, the UF AWARDS Global 2023 honour the achievements and sustained contribution of financial and fintech players to industry innovation and growth.
Open to brokers and financial technology companies of all sizes, the UF AWARDS Global 2023 Nomination Round offers participants a chance to gain the traction they deserve at an international level, bringing them closer to industry peers and partners who will give them their vote in the Voting Round. Those crowned as champions will see their endeavours endorsed, attaining worldwide industry validation and brand recognition.
Until 6 September, leading brokerage firms and fintech providers that have not yet nominated their brands for a global award still have the opportunity to join the excitement. To enter the Nomination Round, participants can register and/or log in to the UF AWARDS website, fill out the Nomination Form, and nominate themselves in the Broker or B2B categories that closely match their business profile.
Have you nominated your brand? With nominations trickling in every day, the race for a much-coveted award is quickly coming to a close. Don’t miss the chance and nominate your brand today.
Claim your global recognition
Some of the titles to be won with the UF AWARDS Global 2023 include:
Broker Awards
- Broker of the Year
- Best Global Broker
- Best Education Tools
- Best Partnership Programme
- Best Trade Execution
- Most Innovative Broker
- Best Forex Spreads
- Best Emerging Broker
Fintech Awards
- Best Social Trading Solution
- Best Bridge Provider
- Best Risk Management Solution
- Best Payment Getaway
- Best White Label Solution
- Best Technology Provider
- Best Trader Retention Tool
- Best Payment Service Provider
- And others
Brought to the fintech arena by leading marketing agency Ultimate Fintech, the UF AWARDS Global are a statement of the highest standards of quality for online brokers and financial technology providers. Not only do they confer their winners international acknowledgement and an endorsement of their efforts, but they also help build trust and raise brand awareness on a global scale.
You still have the chance to nominate your brand. Save the date!
6 September
Nominations Close
7 September - 15 September
Voting Round
21 September
UF AWARDS Global 2023 Ceremony
Selection criteria: what you need to know
Nominees undergo rigorous evaluation, scrutinising service excellence, diversity of product range and industry expertise. For those aiming to enhance their global presence, participation in the UF AWARDS Global 2023 is the best way to secure it.
Subsequently, industry experts and thought leaders are called to cast their vote for the fintech or brokerage firms that they believe to be the most deserving. Committed to transparency and impartiality, Ultimate Fintech has developed an accessible public voting mechanism, set to launch on the website starting 7 September.
Ready to enjoy the glory? Claim your global award at the UF AWARDS Global 2023 and join the industry elite on 21 September, when the winners will be revealed. Browse all categories and nominate your brand before 6 September.