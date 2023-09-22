The industry’s elite were on full display on Thursday evening with the highly anticipated UF AWARDS Global 2023 ceremony making a noteworthy splash. All the top brands across multiple industry verticals within fintech and financial services were vying for the distinguished honours. Following over a month of tight voting and nominations from their industry peers, only the finest emerged victorious.

Each recipient of the UF AWARDS Global 2023 represents the pinnacle of their respective craft, having solidified their status as an industry leader. The ceremony was organised and announced by Ultimate Fintech, who not only wishes to extend their congratulations to all winners, but their gratitude to all participants and nominees as well.

UF AWARDS Global 2023 – The Industry’s Most Prestigious Honours

The UF AWARDS Global 2023 stand as some of the most highly coveted honours in the online trading industry. For several years, these awards have sought to recognise outstanding brand performance, showcasing talent and excellence across the B2C and B2B space. This year’s awards ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of leading fintech players, brokers, and other top brands who were instrumental in fostering innovation and making significant contributions throughout 2023.

These esteemed awards also help establish a global standard in the B2C and B2B space, whose fundamental purpose is to guide traders and businesses to the industry’s best and most renowned brands.

The UF AWARDS Global 2023 ceremony took place at the Columbia Beach venue in Limassol, Cyprus on September 21, following the closing of iFX EXPO International 2023. The exhibition was heralded as a tremendous success, drawing thousands of attendees in the freshly unveiled City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort.

The full list of the UF AWARDS Global 2023 winners includes the following:

Broker Awards Winners

BROKER OF THE YEAR - GLOBAL: AAAFX

BEST GLOBAL BROKER - GLOBAL: FXVIEW

MOST TRUSTED BROKER - GLOBAL: FP MARKETS

BEST GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PROGRAMME - GLOBAL: BDSWISS

BEST TRADING CONDITIONS - GLOBAL: FP MARKETS

BEST MOBILE TRADING APP - GLOBAL: FXPRO

BEST TRADING EXPERIENCE - GLOBAL: LIBERTEX

MOST INNOVATIVE BROKER - GLOBAL: DERIV

BEST CFD BROKER - GLOBAL: SKILLING

BEST TRADE EXECUTION - GLOBAL: CXM DIRECT

BEST FOREX SPREADS - GLOBAL: TRADING PRO

MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER - GLOBAL: ERRANTE

BEST FOREX RESEARCH AND EDUCATION PROVIDER - GLOBAL: BDSWISS

BEST CUSTOMER SUPPORT - GLOBAL: TITAN FX

BEST EMERGING PROPRIETARY TRADING FIRM - GLOBAL: CONSUMMATE TRADERS

FASTEST GROWING BROKER - GLOBAL: DB INVESTING

BEST EMERGING BROKER - GLOBAL: KWAKOL MARKETS

B2B Awards Winners

BEST PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: WORLDPAY FROM FIS

MOST OUTSTANDING INNOVATOR IN PAYMENTS - GLOBAL: JETONBANK

BEST PAYMENT GATEWAY - GLOBAL: WORLDPAY FROM FIS

BEST CRYPTO SOLUTION FOR PAYMENTS - GLOBAL: CAPITAL WALLET

BEST CUSTOMER SUPPORT IN CRYPTO PAYMENTS - GLOBAL: FINRAX

BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: X OPEN HUB

BEST CFD LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: FINALTO

BEST ALL-IN-ONE BROKERAGE SOLUTION - GLOBAL: PLUGIT

BEST CONNECTIVITY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: ONEZERO

BEST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: YOUR BOURSE

BEST CRM SOFTWARE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: FYNXT

BEST AUTOMATED PERFORMANCE TOOL - GLOBAL: SOLITICS

BEST BRIDGE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: CENTROID SOLUTIONS

BEST TRADING PLATFORM - GLOBAL: CTRADER BY SPOTWARE

BEST COPY TRADING PLATFORM - GLOBAL: CTRADER BY SPOTWARE

BEST SOCIAL TRADING SOLUTION - GLOBAL: ZULUTRADE

BEST WHITE LABEL SOLUTION - GLOBAL: QUADCODE

BEST TRADER RETENTION TOOL - GLOBAL: SOLITICS

BEST CONTACT CENTRE SOLUTION - GLOBAL: VOISO

MOST INNOVATIVE COMMUNICATION PLATFORM - GLOBAL: ATOMIX

BEST OUTSOURCING SERVICE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: SILVER BELL GROUP

What Does it Mean to Win at the UF AWARDS Global 2023?

Being a recipient of the UF AWARDS Global 2023 is a tremendous achievement by any standard, especially considering the recognition garnered by industry peers. Months of nominations and subsequently voting helped bring brokers, fintech leaders, and the B2B community together to make their voices heard.

Simply being nominated and recognised for the UF AWARDS Global 2023 takes a combination of determination, creativity, and dedication. Each of the winning brands have distinguished themselves as elite, as well as visionaries in their respective categories.

Competition was fierce and voting for many awards was extremely tight. However, in the end, the votes were tallied, and leaders were crowned, providing a motivating example of how to achieve remarkable success in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Ultimately, the awards winners inspire every brand and industry participant to reach for greatness, challenge the status quo and embrace the opportunities that change brings.

The UF AWARDS will continue to recognise and celebrate those who dare to lead the way into the future in 2024 and beyond.