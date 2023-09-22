The industry’s elite were on full display on Thursday evening with the highly anticipated UF AWARDS Global 2023 ceremony making a noteworthy splash. All the top brands across multiple industry verticals within fintech and financial services were vying for the distinguished honours. Following over a month of tight voting and nominations from their industry peers, only the finest emerged victorious.
Each recipient of the UF AWARDS Global 2023 represents the pinnacle of their respective craft, having solidified their status as an industry leader. The ceremony was organised and announced by Ultimate Fintech, who not only wishes to extend their congratulations to all winners, but their gratitude to all participants and nominees as well.
UF AWARDS Global 2023 – The Industry’s Most Prestigious Honours
The UF AWARDS Global 2023 stand as some of the most highly coveted honours in the online trading industry. For several years, these awards have sought to recognise outstanding brand performance, showcasing talent and excellence across the B2C and B2B space. This year’s awards ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of leading fintech players, brokers, and other top brands who were instrumental in fostering innovation and making significant contributions throughout 2023.
These esteemed awards also help establish a global standard in the B2C and B2B space, whose fundamental purpose is to guide traders and businesses to the industry’s best and most renowned brands.
The UF AWARDS Global 2023 ceremony took place at the Columbia Beach venue in Limassol, Cyprus on September 21, following the closing of iFX EXPO International 2023. The exhibition was heralded as a tremendous success, drawing thousands of attendees in the freshly unveiled City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort.
The full list of the UF AWARDS Global 2023 winners includes the following:
Broker Awards Winners
- BROKER OF THE YEAR - GLOBAL: AAAFX
- BEST GLOBAL BROKER - GLOBAL: FXVIEW
- MOST TRUSTED BROKER - GLOBAL: FP MARKETS
- BEST GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PROGRAMME - GLOBAL: BDSWISS
- BEST TRADING CONDITIONS - GLOBAL: FP MARKETS
- BEST MOBILE TRADING APP - GLOBAL: FXPRO
- BEST TRADING EXPERIENCE - GLOBAL: LIBERTEX
- MOST INNOVATIVE BROKER - GLOBAL: DERIV
- BEST CFD BROKER - GLOBAL: SKILLING
- BEST TRADE EXECUTION - GLOBAL: CXM DIRECT
- BEST FOREX SPREADS - GLOBAL: TRADING PRO
- MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER - GLOBAL: ERRANTE
- BEST FOREX RESEARCH AND EDUCATION PROVIDER - GLOBAL: BDSWISS
- BEST CUSTOMER SUPPORT - GLOBAL: TITAN FX
- BEST EMERGING PROPRIETARY TRADING FIRM - GLOBAL: CONSUMMATE TRADERS
- FASTEST GROWING BROKER - GLOBAL: DB INVESTING
- BEST EMERGING BROKER - GLOBAL: KWAKOL MARKETS
B2B Awards Winners
- BEST PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: WORLDPAY FROM FIS
- MOST OUTSTANDING INNOVATOR IN PAYMENTS - GLOBAL: JETONBANK
- BEST PAYMENT GATEWAY - GLOBAL: WORLDPAY FROM FIS
- BEST CRYPTO SOLUTION FOR PAYMENTS - GLOBAL: CAPITAL WALLET
- BEST CUSTOMER SUPPORT IN CRYPTO PAYMENTS - GLOBAL: FINRAX
- BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: X OPEN HUB
- BEST CFD LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: FINALTO
- BEST ALL-IN-ONE BROKERAGE SOLUTION - GLOBAL: PLUGIT
- BEST CONNECTIVITY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: ONEZERO
- BEST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER - GLOBAL: YOUR BOURSE
- BEST CRM SOFTWARE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: FYNXT
- BEST AUTOMATED PERFORMANCE TOOL - GLOBAL: SOLITICS
- BEST BRIDGE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: CENTROID SOLUTIONS
- BEST TRADING PLATFORM - GLOBAL: CTRADER BY SPOTWARE
- BEST COPY TRADING PLATFORM - GLOBAL: CTRADER BY SPOTWARE
- BEST SOCIAL TRADING SOLUTION - GLOBAL: ZULUTRADE
- BEST WHITE LABEL SOLUTION - GLOBAL: QUADCODE
- BEST TRADER RETENTION TOOL - GLOBAL: SOLITICS
- BEST CONTACT CENTRE SOLUTION - GLOBAL: VOISO
- MOST INNOVATIVE COMMUNICATION PLATFORM - GLOBAL: ATOMIX
- BEST OUTSOURCING SERVICE PROVIDER - GLOBAL: SILVER BELL GROUP
What Does it Mean to Win at the UF AWARDS Global 2023?
Being a recipient of the UF AWARDS Global 2023 is a tremendous achievement by any standard, especially considering the recognition garnered by industry peers. Months of nominations and subsequently voting helped bring brokers, fintech leaders, and the B2B community together to make their voices heard.
Simply being nominated and recognised for the UF AWARDS Global 2023 takes a combination of determination, creativity, and dedication. Each of the winning brands have distinguished themselves as elite, as well as visionaries in their respective categories.
Competition was fierce and voting for many awards was extremely tight. However, in the end, the votes were tallied, and leaders were crowned, providing a motivating example of how to achieve remarkable success in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Ultimately, the awards winners inspire every brand and industry participant to reach for greatness, challenge the status quo and embrace the opportunities that change brings.
The UF AWARDS will continue to recognise and celebrate those who dare to lead the way into the future in 2024 and beyond.