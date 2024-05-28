With time fast approaching until the start of the highly anticipated UF AWARDS Global 2024 ceremony, excitement is already building, with nominations continuing to pour in at a high rate each week as the main event draws closer.

Competition is hotting up, as the best performing B2C and B2B brands will battle it out for some of the most prestigious accolades bestowed upon businesses within the online trading and fintech sectors.

The Mediterranean Sea provides the stunning backdrop for this year’s ceremony, which takes place at Columbia Beach, Limassol on June 20, as leading industry players come together for an evening of celebration, shining a spotlight on the exceptional successes achieved over the past 12 months.

Nominations remain open with the deadline closing soon

The organisers have confirmed they have already received an incredible number of nominations, so those interested in coming forward to nominate are encouraged to do so before the deadline of May 30.

The UF AWARDS Global 2024 nominations period is the first stage of the process, where top B2C and B2B brands within the online trading and fintech space have the chance to be recognised on a global stage. The awards celebrate eminent brands that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, creativity, and dedication in their fields.

Explore the range of award categories on offer

Nominations are open for several different award classifications, split across the two defined categories of B2C (brokers) and B2B (service / technology providers). There is an award suited to every type of business within the online trading and fintech space, from established companies to emerging newcomers – everyone is welcome at the UF AWARDS Global 2024.

Participants can nominate either their own brand or another deserving one who they believe are worthy of this recognition as one of the best companies to trade and do business with.

Below are just some of the confirmed award categories for UF AWARDS Global 2024:

B2C Awards

● BEST GLOBAL BROKER

● MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER

● MOST TRUSTED BROKER

● BROKER OF THE YEAR

● BEST CFD BROKER

● BEST NEWCOMER BROKER

● FASTEST GROWING BROKER

● BEST MOBILE TRADING APP

● BEST IB/AFFILIATE PROGRAMME

● BEST TRADING CONDITIONS

B2B Awards

● BEST TRADING PLATFORM

● BEST MULTI-ASSET TRADING PLATFORM

● BEST COPY TRADING PLATFORM

● BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER

● BEST INSTITUTIONAL BROKER

● BEST WHITE LABEL SOLUTION

● BEST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER

● BEST PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER

● BEST CRM SOFTWARE PROVIDER

● BEST CHARTING SOLUTION

You can view the full list of awards here.

The prestige of winning a UF award

Concluding iFX EXPO International 2024, the UF AWARDS Global ceremony is the ultimate showcase of business excellence, honouring those who havepushed the boundaries and achieved remarkable results in the process. It is an acknowledgement and validation of your brand's accomplishments, enhancing its reputation and trustworthiness.

The impact of winning a UF Award is long-lasting. Not only will your brand receive a distinguished industry title, but it will also gain significant exposure to a relevant audience. Winning a UF Award sets your brand apart from competitors and brings with it worldwide recognition within the online trading sphere.

Time is running out to submit nominations

Once the Nominations Round closes on May 30, the Voting Round begins, which runs for a 10-day period between 3-12 June. Public voting will follow at the conclusion of the Nominations Round with only registered users eligible to cast their vote during this stage.

Nominating for this year’s awards is quick and easy, simply register on the UF AWARDS Global 2024 website and start by filling in the nomination form.

To be in with a chance of winning a gold standard industry award, nominate today!