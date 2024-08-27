The world’s first trading platform to provide instant funding to its users, Ufunded.com, has made another pivotal move in their disruptive journey by natively integrating TradingView into their platform.

Ufunded.com is committed to product-led-growth and is fully in alignment with TradingView's mission of empowering traders, which has led them to a user base of over 60 million users. TradingView is where the world charts, and therefore, this native integration within Ufunded.com's platform was inevitable, accomplishing yet another leap forward for its user base.

Ufunded.com’s users can now chart and trade their provided funding (up to $1m per user) on TradingView’s advanced charts, which have been natively integrated and now serve as the platform’s primary charting engine. It adapts and merges seamlessly with the other features of the all-in-one platform, like the personal performance dashboard, as well as the automated trading journal. Users can chart and make technical analysis on TradingView charts, they can also execute orders and trade right from the charts with their allocated funding, resulting in a seamlessly interconnected all-in-one trading environment.

Besides advanced charting and trading straight from charts, the stop-loss and take-profit functionality is available in-chart and upon execution, as well as multi-charting, 14+ chart types, 20+ timeframes, 90+ drawing tools and 100+ pre-built indicators. Moreover, the platform also supports TradingView’s native Account Manager, where the trader can manage his positions from.

Upon opening and closing positions, the trades will instantaneously reflect in Ufunded.com’s built-in trading performance dashboard, as well as in the trading journal, exhibiting how seamless this integration has been developed for the user. Since inception, Ufunded.com has been exclusively user-centric, carefully listening to its own user base, advisors and key opinion leaders, who can voice their wishes via the public roadmap, influencing the further development of the platform by suggesting and voting on requests.

The data feed (providing users real-time market quotes on the 1000+ stocks, major forex pairs, commodities and metals that are tradable on the platform) remains to be powered by Cboe, a resilient and reliable provider in the global exchange industry which is - besides all the user-driven features - another testament to the platform’s dedication, a choice which is fueled by the mission of empowering and liberating traders through aligned incentives.

The recent opening of Ufunded.com’s headquarters, housing anomaly traders, as well as the ecosystem’s strategic subsidiaries, is the ultimate testimony that the invite-only platform is long term committed to the vision of standing at the helm of innovation, inevitably becoming the leading funded trading platform.

About Ufunded.com

Ufunded.com is part of a disruptive fintech ecosystem. The trading platform leverages machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence to generate alpha derived from their users, who receive funding (up to $1m individually) to trade on the platform. The platform includes advanced charting tools powered by TradingView, a personal performance dashboard, a trading journal, and AI-driven real-time market sentiment analysis. The platform operates on an invite-only basis, only accessible through a group of hand-selected leading trading communities.