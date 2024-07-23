Ufunded.com has opened its futuristic headquarters in the heart of Dubai, spanning across a third of an entire floor in the prestigious Opus Tower, designed by the legendary Zaha Hadid.

The new headquarters reflect Hadid's futuristic vision and align seamlessly with Ufunded.com’s disruptive ethos. Overlooking the expansive Dubai skyline in 360°, including iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Marasi Drive and the Canals. The headquarters encapsulate a blend of cutting-edge technology and sophisticated design.

The headquarters are designed to resemble a lab-like environment that merges with a sleek, high-tech aesthetic. Flashing green and red strobe lights throughout the ceiling remind of the dynamic nature of the stock market, infusing the space with an air of financial futurism.

Their state-of-the-art trading floor is situated at the core of the space, displaying the platform that is set out to liberate retail traders from capital constraint, by providing them with instant funding.

Ufunded.com sets a new benchmark for the industry, enabling both the world’s leading trading communities and their traders to reach higher highs in their trading journey. The growth strategy behind the worldwide adoption of the platform is driven through exclusive strategic alliances with the world’s leading trading communities. Therefore, the firm’s instant funded accounts being (currently) exclusively reserved for members of the allied communities.

The headquarters house the ecosystem’s growth accelerator, where the world’s leading trading communities are incubated by scaling experts and collaborate to further impact distribution. Here, thought leaders from around the world are guided in their mission to positively impact the industry, further improving the retail trading landscape.

Hamza Khalil, from the design studio Barcode, collaborated closely with Ufunded.com’s founders to translate their disruptive vision. “These spaces redefine what is possible,” says Khalil. “We crafted an environment that optimizes for collaboration, creating a home for true industry visionaries.”

About Ufunded.com

Ufunded.com is part of a disruptive fintech ecosystem. The trading platform leverages machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence to generate alpha derived from their users, who receive funding (up to $1m individually) to trade on the platform. The platform includes advanced charting tools powered by TradingView, a personal performance dashboard, a trading journal, and AI-driven real-time market sentiment analysis. The platform operates on an invite-only basis, only accessible through a group of hand-selected leading trading communities.