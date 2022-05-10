About the Awards Ceremony

The awards show recognizes the best brands in the B2B & B2C online trading and fintech space. Ultimate Fintech, the full-service marketing agency and producers of the legendary iFX EXPO, are orchestrating a night to remember where the upper echelon of the industry go head-to-head to be crowned the best in their respective categories.

The advantages of winning an Ultimate Fintech Award are numerous. Your brand’s exposure will skyrocket to new heights, while earning unanimous approval from your peers in the industry.

To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Does your company have what it takes?

Award Categories

There are three different awards categories.

Broker Awards

Compete for a prestigious winning title! This category recognizes the best brokers on a global scale and features awards such as Broker of the Year, Best Global Broker, as well as the Best Market Maker.

Regional Broker Awards

These awards are broken down by region and country including Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia/New Zealand to name a few. Awards that can be won include Most Trusted Broker Asia, Best IB Programme Europe, Most Transparent Broker LATAM and Best Customer Support UK.

B2B Awards

If you’re a service provider to the industry looking for well-deserved recognition in a highly competitive market, why not nominate your brand in the B2B Category? Award titles include the Best Prime Broker award, the Best CFDs White Label Solution, as well as the Best Market Data Provider award and many more.

Timeframe

The time is almost here! You have got until the 23rd of May to nominate the brands that stick out from the rest thanks to their excellence and business know-how.

The voting round is between the 25th of May and the 1st of June. During the round, the entire industry will be asked to cast their vote.

We reach our climax on the 9th of June, where the winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony held on the last day of the iFX EXPO International.

How do I nominate and vote?

Applicants have to register and fill out the nomination application form once they login. There will be a public voting system hosted on the website during the voting round as well.

There’s only a month left before this all kicks off. The time has come to be recognized for your hard work. The Ultimate Fintech Awards are your platform to shine and propel your rise to fame.

Let’s get started! Nominate your brand