Having trouble understanding the crypto universe? Worry not. We are about to make it as simple as possible so stick with us and learn the ins and outs of smart contracts in the simplest possible way. Let’s get to it then:

What is a smart contract?

A smart contract is a piece of code that does something if something else happens.

This way of operating has earned it the name “if this, then that”.

One could argue that smart contracts were the vision of Nick Szabo, the man who coined the term in the early 1990s, before any blockchain technology had ever been invented. At the time, he described them as "a set of promises, specified in digital form, including protocols within which the parties perform on these promises."

How and where can one write them?

They are typically written on the Ethereum Ethereum Ethereum is a decentralized, open source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform and operating system. A defining feature of Ethereum is its smart contract functionality, making it extremely popular.Ethereum dates back to 2014 and has since grown in popularity to stand as the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap.As a decentralized cryptocurrency network and software platform, Ethereum represents the most important and widely circulated altcoin. Of note, Ethereum also facilitates the use of Distributed Applications, or dapps. Ethereum possesses its own unique programming language, known as Turing Complete, which is used to build the dapps. Dapps in turn can be run on a peer-to-peer (P2P) network of virtual machines. These can be just about anything and are optimized to run on Smart Contracts, which are pieces of code that can execute a predetermined set of actions once a certain set of criteria are met. The Ethereum network’s native currency is called Ether, or ETH. ETH tokens can be used to pay for things inside of dapps or to receive payouts from smart contracts. They can also be traded off of the Ethereum network inside of cryptocurrency exchanges or OTC trading platforms. The Rise of EthereumEthereum dates back to 2013 when crypto researcher and programmer Vitalik Buterin proposed its utility. Its early development was subsequently funded by an online crowdsale, which took place in 2014.Ethereum ultimately went in July 2015 with 72 million coins minted. This accounted for roughly 65 percent of its total circulating supply at the time of writing.Like other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has had a complicated past, resulting in splits and some controversy.For example, back in 2016, an exploited vulnerability in The DAO project's smart contract software caused the theft of $50 million worth of Ether.This led Ethereum to split into two separate blockchains. A newer and separate version became known as Ethereum (ETH), while the original chain continued to be known as Ethereum Classic (ETC). Ethereum is a decentralized, open source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform and operating system. A defining feature of Ethereum is its smart contract functionality, making it extremely popular.Ethereum dates back to 2014 and has since grown in popularity to stand as the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap.As a decentralized cryptocurrency network and software platform, Ethereum represents the most important and widely circulated altcoin. Of note, Ethereum also facilitates the use of Distributed Applications, or dapps. Ethereum possesses its own unique programming language, known as Turing Complete, which is used to build the dapps. Dapps in turn can be run on a peer-to-peer (P2P) network of virtual machines. These can be just about anything and are optimized to run on Smart Contracts, which are pieces of code that can execute a predetermined set of actions once a certain set of criteria are met. The Ethereum network’s native currency is called Ether, or ETH. ETH tokens can be used to pay for things inside of dapps or to receive payouts from smart contracts. They can also be traded off of the Ethereum network inside of cryptocurrency exchanges or OTC trading platforms. The Rise of EthereumEthereum dates back to 2013 when crypto researcher and programmer Vitalik Buterin proposed its utility. Its early development was subsequently funded by an online crowdsale, which took place in 2014.Ethereum ultimately went in July 2015 with 72 million coins minted. This accounted for roughly 65 percent of its total circulating supply at the time of writing.Like other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has had a complicated past, resulting in splits and some controversy.For example, back in 2016, an exploited vulnerability in The DAO project's smart contract software caused the theft of $50 million worth of Ether.This led Ethereum to split into two separate blockchains. A newer and separate version became known as Ethereum (ETH), while the original chain continued to be known as Ethereum Classic (ETC). Read this Term network and by means of something called Solidity.

Are there any inherent things one should know of?

Yes. Two of them.

1. Smart Contracts are immutable



They cannot change. They are programmed do something when they get triggered (“if this, then that”).

As smart contracts are coded on the blockchain and like the blockchain they cannot be changed even if there is a bug or inefficiency present in its code.

They can, however, be “replaced” by a new contract and whoever makes it, must tell people not to use the old version.

2. Smart Contracts are distributed



This means that there are no discrepancies.

Smart contracts are an agreement between parties online that can be automatically executed if certain conditions are met.

They are designed to eliminate human error and issues. As the code is distributed between a global network of computers, everyone can actually see what terms were agreed upon.

So, how exactly do they work?

Let’s go over some examples of the purposes smart contracts can have.

When writing a smart contract, the conditions in which it resolves can be endless.

They can range between but are not limited to these examples:

·“I will give you 10 ETH (Ethereum)” and in turn “You will give me 30000 ADA (Cardano)”

·“A certain number of tokens will be wired to an account if you reach a certain verifiable goal within or without a timeframe (ex: getting people to sign up for something)”

·“If X happens, you will receive Y”

·“If a predetermined address reaches a certain point (such as, for example, 100 ETH), every donator will receive a portion of something, such as, an NFT”

Here are more concrete examples of its applications:

Token Switching:

Via smart contracts one can create pools of money with pairs of tokens, allowing users to switch out one token for another. And as one increases in volume, the price of the other will also increase as means of keeping steady value in the pool.

This is extremely valuable for day traders and investors who wish to get into a specific coin but isn’t currently feature on their preferred exchanges.

Flash loans:

What if we told you, you could borrow 1 million dollars without any money down? Well, you can, provided you write a smart contract which pays it back on the exact same minute or transaction block, and/or overcollateralize it.

Those are the only catches.

And we know you might be wondering why on earth would someone do a minute loan of millions of dollars. The answer is simple: speculation. You can buy one coin on a platform and sell it for a higher price on another, return the money and pocket the profit.

The smart contract can even check itself by running a simulation of what you programmed and tell you whether whatever you programmed it to do will, in fact, be possible to do and the money will be repaid to the lender.

This procedure is completely impossible to do with traditional finance, but blockchain technology makes it not only simple, but also a daily occurrence.

Wrapping up

Smart contracts are the future, and we highly recommend you get acquainted to them because its adoption and use is already underway.

Being proactive with smart contracts might be a fun route to take as you’ll be versed when they eventually see widespread usage.

Keep an eye out for them and be prepared, because right now it’s a matter of time until they take over.