Later today, Thursday, 10 October 2024, we get the US consumer inflation data for September.

Due at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time.

What to expect. This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

September CPI Headline y/y range of estimates showing:

2.2% to 2.4%

CPI Headline m/m range of estimates showing:

0.0 to 0.2%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y range of estimates showing:

3.0 to 3.3%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m range of estimates showing:

0.2 - 0.3%

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: