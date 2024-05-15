US consumer inflation data is due at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time.

Earlier previews:

OK, what to expect. This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

For inflation:

Headline CPI 0.2 % to 0.5 % m/m

Headline CPI 3.3 % to 3.5 % y/y

Ex-Food & Energy 0.2 % to 0.4 % m/m

Ex-Food & Energy 3.5 % to 3.8 % y/y

And, while we're at it:

Retail Sales 0.0 % to 0.7 % m/m

Retail Sales control group -0.4% to 0.5%

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: