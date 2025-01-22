I posted this earlier:

I you are interested ... The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is a measure of the U.S. dollar’s value relative to a basket of six major foreign currencies. The index was established in 1973 with a base value of 100, and it tracks the dollar’s strength or weakness over time.

DXY Currency Weightings (Current Allocation)

The DXY is heavily euro-centric, with the euro making up more than half of the index. Here’s the approximate breakdown:

Euro (EUR) - 57.6% Japanese Yen (JPY) - 13.6% British Pound (GBP) - 11.9% Canadian Dollar (CAD) - 9.1% Swedish Krona (SEK) - 4.2% Swiss Franc (CHF) - 3.6%

