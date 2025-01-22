I posted this earlier:
I you are interested ... The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is a measure of the U.S. dollar’s value relative to a basket of six major foreign currencies. The index was established in 1973 with a base value of 100, and it tracks the dollar’s strength or weakness over time.
DXY Currency Weightings (Current Allocation)
The DXY is heavily euro-centric, with the euro making up more than half of the index. Here’s the approximate breakdown:
- Euro (EUR) - 57.6%
- Japanese Yen (JPY) - 13.6%
- British Pound (GBP) - 11.9%
- Canadian Dollar (CAD) - 9.1%
- Swedish Krona (SEK) - 4.2%
- Swiss Franc (CHF) - 3.6%
Key Takeaways
- The index is heavily influenced by the euro, meaning fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate significantly impact DXY.
- The Japanese yen and British pound are the next most influential currencies.
- China’s yuan (CNY) and emerging market currencies are not included, despite their growing importance in global trade.