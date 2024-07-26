I posted this during the Asian time zone, repeating it here. Before I do, check this out:

Due at 0830 US Eastern time, the Core PCE data is the focus. You can see the median estimates below in the table.

The ranges (why these are important is explained below) of estimates are:

Core PCE Price Index m/m

-0.1% to +0.2%

and for the y/y

2.4% to 2.6%

This snapshot is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that is the consensus median expected.

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: