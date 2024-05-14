Ahead of the much-anticipated CPI data due Wednesday is the 'wholesale' level inflation data, the PPI.

Due at 0830 US Eastern time, which is 1230 GMT:

Yep, if you have an eagle eye you'll have seen Powell is speaking a little later.

Re the PPI.

For the PPI headline y/y the range of expectations is 2.1 to 2.3%

For the PPI excluding food and energy y/y (the red highlit data point above) the range is 2.3 to 2.5%

for the m/m its +0.1 - 0.3%

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: