Veloce, the world’s largest digital racing media network, has just launched (10am UTC) its governance and utility token, VEXT, exclusively on ByBit, one of the global top leading centralized exchanges.

Users can head over to ByBit now so they don’t miss out on the exclusive rewards and bonuses up for grabs! Users who don't have a ByBit account can sign up now!

This is a defining moment where users have the opportunity to be part of shaping the VEXT future. Veloce appreciates the support of all its users; more exciting news coming soon!

About Veloce Media Group

Founded in 2018, Veloce (www.velocemediagroup.com) is a multi-pillared gaming and sports media group operating across some of the most innovative, fast-growing, and future-focused sectors in the UK.

Headquartered in London, the Veloce brand comprises the industry-leading gaming and racing platform, Veloce Esports, and race-winning outfit, Veloce Racing, currently competing in the renowned Extreme E championship.

As the world’s largest digital racing media network, Veloce has so far attracted over 35 million subscribers and nearly one billion monthly views with a focus on esports, gaming, purpose-driven motorsport, and Web3.

Veloce is partnered with a number of high-profile teams from across the globe, running multiple gaming and esports team operations, including Mercedes AMG, Ferrari, McLaren, and Yas Heat. Well-established JV sub-brands, including Lando Norris’ gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, make up another key aspect of Veloce’s vast global network.