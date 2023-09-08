VEXT is now available on MEXC, a highly established global centralized exchange. VEXT's listing on the MEXC exchange represents a significant milestone for VEXT's journey.

Users are invited to visit MEXC via (www.mexc.com/exchange/VEXT_USDT to access exclusive rewards and bonuses currently on offer.

This pivotal moment offers users the chance to play an integral role in shaping the future of VEXT.

About Veloce Media Group

Founded in 2018, Veloce is a multi-pillared gaming and sports media group operating across some of the most innovative, fast-growing, and future-focused sectors in the UK.

Headquartered in London, the Veloce brand comprises an industry-leading gaming and racing platform, Veloce Esports, and race-winning outfit, Veloce Racing, currently competing in the renowned Extreme E championship.

As the world’s largest digital racing media network, Veloce has so far attracted over 35 million subscribers and nearly one billion monthly views with a focus on esports, gaming, purpose-driven motorsport, and Web3.

Veloce is partnered with a number of high-profile teams from across the globe, running multiple gaming and esports team operations, including Mercedes AMG, Ferrari, McLaren, and Yas Heat. Well-established JV sub-brands, including Lando Norris’ gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, make up another key aspect of Veloce’s vast global network.

