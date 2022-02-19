We're all FX traders here but in the universe of markets, currency risk is under-appreciated. In this segment on BNN, I spoke about the risks for Canadians holding foreign equities or risks via exports but the same points and principles apply to everywhere.

In the same way that bad stock trades suddenly morph into long-term investments, currency trades can turn into hedges at the worst possible time. There are plenty of opportunities in trading currencies but don’t mix the two. I’m a big fan of having multiple accounts at multiple brokers and one of the reasons is to keep that mental separation from investing, trading and hedging.