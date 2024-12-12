Quintes Protocol is set to redefine decentralized finance (DeFi) with its innovative no-depreciation cryptocurrency model. Now protected by a newly-secured Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) PCT/IB2024/061188 from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), this groundbreaking protocol offers a unique approach to perpetual asset growth, ensuring long-term value stability and positioning itself as a global disruptive force in the evolving cryptocurrency market.

Rand Al Kharashi, a visionary young Saudi entrepreneur, aims to redefine the world of DeFi. By securing a WIPO PCT for the proprietary technology behind Quintes Protocol, she has reaffirmed her mission to upend the cryptocurrency market with the world's first perpetually appreciating asset, offering a groundbreaking model for predictable and sustainable annual price growth."

"This is more than a milestone for Quintes Protocol - it's an affirmation that exceptional and continued value can be created in the crypto field," said Rand Al Kharashi, Founder and Inventor of Quintes. "Quintes is the world's first crypto asset that is engineered for continued high price growth. Backed intensive research, verifications, and the knowledge of renowned token engineers and researchers from leading blockchain companies, Quintes has just one destination: to pioneer the future of DeFi with unmatched growth, blazing the way for an exciting new world of cryptocurrency value."

QNT: A Revolutionary Leap in DeFi

The Quintes Protocol is set to revolutionize the market with its groundbreaking cryptonomics. By employing innovative mechanisms, it reimagines financial instruments, offering a compelling alternative to equities, commodities, and digital assets. This transformative approach positions the protocol to deliver competitive performance while challenging the status quo of traditional financial systems.

Quintes introduces QNT, the first token designed to consistently appreciate in value, addressing challenges like unsustainable yields and asset depreciation. By leveraging an innovative over-collateralization strategy, novel cryptonomics, and AI-driven high-frequency trading, QNT ensures predictable price growth, combining scalability with long-term sustainability.

“We’ve seen the potential for cryptocurrencies to achieve great returns for investors, but that growth is fickle. Growth bubbles occur, burst suddenly and unexpectedly, and the value is often lost. It may be possible for an asset to rebuild to match or even exceed its previous high, but there’s always an element of risk.” Said Rand Al Kharashi, Founder and Inventor of Quintes. “The value of existing crypto, and even more traditional investment assets, is never guaranteed. That is what inspired the creation of Quintes and the concept of perpetual growth, based on predictable collateral value appreciation.”

Why the PCT Patent Matters

The decision to file for a WIPO PCT patent underscores Al Kharashi’s commitment to protecting Quintes’ pioneering engineering on a global scale. This strategic move ensures that Quintes’ innovative protocol is safeguarded as it seeks patent protection in numerous countries, providing a robust foundation for its international expansion, future success and eventual preparation to become open source.

Backed by Elite Research and Talent

The development and engineering of Quintes Protocol is grounded in rigorous research conducted by Kitabq Research Lab, which was founded by Al Kharashi. Over two years, Kitabq’s cryptonomics research has been instrumental in shaping Quintes’ architecture and mechanisms.

Quintes’ technical team is a powerhouse of talent, featuring elite token engineers and data scientists from industry giants like ConsenSys, Binance, Algorand, and Morgan Stanley. Collectively, this team has raised over $600 million in capital and achieved successful exits in both Web3 and Web2 domains.

Anticipated Launch and Investment Opportunities

Scheduled for an official launch in January 2025, the Quintes Protocol aims to introduce its innovative DeFi platform to the market, offering stakeholders a novel approach to sustainable digital asset growth. A recent simulation test revealed Quintes' positive performance even in bearish market conditions, highlighting its resilience and potential. As Quintes gears up for its groundbreaking debut, the team is actively seeking investment to drive its vision forward.

About Quintes Protocol

Quintes Protocol (www.quintes.org) is a groundbreaking decentralised finance (DeFi) platform that aims to revolutionise the world of digital assets and financial transactions. Founded by visionary Saudi entrepreneur, Rand Al Kharashi, Quintes leverages cutting-edge cryptonomics to deliver predictable and sustainable annual price growth, outpacing traditional and crypto asset classes. The patented technology behind Quintes' novel, high-yield and fully collateralized digital asset, QNT, is secured by a World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), representing a major leap forward in the DeFi space. The development of Quintes Protocol has been supported by extensive research from Kitabq Research Lab, led by Al Kharashi.